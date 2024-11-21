Did Ellen DeGeneres Move To England Amid Donald Trump’s Election Win? Find Here

Donald Trump’s victory has caused both good and bad reactions from the citizens, which also included celebrities leaving the country and settling in some other nation. Ellen DeGenerous and her wife Portia De Rossi have made it to that list. The pair have left the US and settled in rural England, per The Wrap.

As per the publication, the couple has put their Montecito residence on the market and does not have plans to turn back and return to the States. A person close to the Ellen show host told the outlet that they have told friends that Trump’s election was their main reason for making this move.

According to The Warp, an individual close to Ellen reported that the former TV show host has already moved to the Cotswolds, which is a rural part of South Central England. They also added that her Montecito home, which is situated approximately 90 minutes from Los Angeles, has been pocket-listed or will be listed soon.

The residence in Montecito was reportedly purchased in 2019 by Ellen and would become the couple’s main residence before moving to the Cotswolds. As of now, it is not clear what will happen to the other properties in Southern California.

As far as her professional front goes, she was featured on a Netflix standup show that she produced with them, For Your Approval, and talked about how she was spending her time after the controversy. For the unversed, Ellen faced allegations about toxic work culture on her talk show. This led to her being canceled online and she faced severe backlash from Netizens for the claims

She said that she started gardening, got chickens, and added, “Let me see what else I can tell you about what’s been going on... Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business... Yeah, the ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline.”

Ellen further added, “Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f**k yourselves,’ people would have been pleasantly surprised to find out I’m kind.”

The standup special was released in September 2024, and it is available to be streamed on Netflix.

