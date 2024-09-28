'I’m Like A Human Sandcastle': Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Osteoporosis, OCD And ADHD Diagnosis

Ellen DeGeneres spoke about her diagnosis of osteoporosis, OCD, and also ADHD, as she retired for a while from the public eye following the scandal of creating toxic working conditions and other allegations.

In the new Netflix special of hers titled, For Your Approval which hit the screens on Tuesday, DeGeneres, 66, admitted that there are certain changes associated with getting old. The first was that she underwent a bone density test where it was discovered that she had osteoporosis. She portrayed herself as a crumbling sandcastle, in jest, which illustrated her emotions about how vulnerable she is.

Ellen joked, "I don’t even know how I’m standing up right now. I’m like a human sandcastle. I could disintegrate in the shower."

DeGeneres, 66, also recalled one incident in which she had extremely severe pain and visited a doctor. She thought that she had ruptured her ligament only to be revealed through MRI that it was rheumatoid arthritis, something a lot of people have at her age. The comedian said coming to terms with the facts surrounding aging but still wanting to look ‘cool’ has been rough.

Moreover, in the special, DeGeneres further confessed that she started going to therapy after feeling the need to deal with the hate and criticism she received from her fans which affected her a lot. While in therapy, she found she had both mental health issues, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) as well as attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Although not diagnosed until relatively recently, DeGeneres is honest enough to admit that even before being diagnosed with OCD, she had no idea that it was anything more than mere tidiness and organization. As she gathered information, it struck her that her father was rather most likely suffering from the same.

As DeGeneres sought validation from her wife, Portia de Rossi, regarding the matter, de Rossi informed her that DeGeneres’ tendencies were indeed more likely to be OCD than otherwise. On the other hand, the Seriously... I'm Kidding author also acknowledged how a lack of focus defined her ADHD.

She rounded up her diagnoses saying, "So, I have ADD, I have OCD, I’m losing my memory. But I think I’m well-adjusted because I obsess on things, but then I don’t have the attention span to stick with it, and I quickly forget what I was obsessing about in the first place."

Furthermore, DeGeneres addressed the controversies surrounding her show, when she was accused of fostering a toxic workplace culture, which finally resulted in the conclusion of the show in 2022. The Ellen DeGeneres Show ran for 19 seasons. In retrospect of her career, she admitted that in the past, she has been very concerned about other people’s views regarding her, but that's not the case anymore.

