Ellen DeGeneres Netflix Special Trailer: Former Talk Show Host Jokes About Changing Her Catchphrase To THIS

Ellen DeGeneres is back, this time with a Netflix comedy special.

The former television host went MIA after her talk show went off air after numerous controversies. In the trailer released by the streaming platform, DeGeneres addresses the elephant in the room—getting “kicked out of show business.”

The multi-hyphenate personality took the stage with a live audience for the first time in six years. She spoke about her experiences in those years away from the media, including taking up gardening and getting chickens. She also addressed the infamous controversy and what she learned from it.

“I didn’t go into this business for money. It was about healing my childhood wounds,” she says. She thought making people happy would earn her acceptance and make her feel good about herself. But unfortunately, it didn’t turn out the way she hoped it would. “All I can say about that is thank god for the money,” she quipped.

DeGeneres had a famous catchphrase she said at the end of every episode — be kind. However, when the Ellen bashing from across the world ensued, every headline claimed that “the 'be kind' girl wasn't kind.” She cracked another punch on her now infamous catchphrase saying “had I ended my show by saying 'go f--- yourselves,' people would've been pleasantly surprised to find out I'm kind.”

According to the special’s description, in her comeback since her show The Ellen DeGeneres Show went off air in 2022, DeGeneres is expected to go "deep into her stand-up roots and bring the laughs through life's most real and absurd realities.”

Despite being bombarded with toxic workplace allegations, Ellen DeGeneres remained resilient. The host's decision to leave her show was not influenced by these controversies, as she revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “We [settled] on three more years and I knew that would be my last. That's been the plan all along,” she said.

She also added that as a creative person, she needed to push herself and pursue more challenges in her career. “When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is,” she said at the time.