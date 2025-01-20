Elon Musk Weight Loss: X Owner Reveals Real Secret Behind His New and Fit Look: READ

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been candid about his struggle with weight loss. The billionaire has openly shared his experience with using medication to help him shed pounds. His transformation has sparked attention, with Musk's followers taking note of his healthier appearance.

Elon Musk revealed that, rather than using Ozempic, a popular drug for weight loss, he turned to Mounjaro, an injectable prescription medicine. He shared a humorous post on X (formerly Twitter) where he dressed up as Santa with the caption "Ozempic Santa."

However, he clarified that Mounjaro was the drug that worked for him, sharing, "High doses of Ozempic made me fart & burp like Barney from the Simpsons. Mounjaro seems to have fewer side effects and be more effective."

Musk's openness about using medications for weight loss has caught the attention of his fans. One user jokingly tweeted, "BRUH! I can’t have a skinny Santa. That’s like trusting an anorexic chef."

Another person asked, "Gonna need to know that cut routine, lol." Despite the lighthearted comments, Musk’s followers are eager to know the secret to his transformation.

Musk’s father, Errol Musk, played a significant role in his journey. Errol showed concern about Elon’s eating habits and encouraged him to consider supplements.

On Kylie and Jackie O, Errol shared, "Elon is very strongly built, but he’s been eating badly." Rather than dismissing his father’s advice, Elon Musk took it to heart, embracing new strategies for better health.

In a candid moment on the Full Send Podcast, Musk admitted that his worst habit was checking his phone immediately after waking up.

This habit caused his brain to go into overdrive, making it difficult for him to stay consistent with workouts. He said, “I got to work out and be in better shape. I actually don’t really like working out, but I got to do it.”

Musk’s healthy lifestyle also includes yoga and diet changes. He credits intermittent fasting as a key factor in his weight loss, sharing that he used the Zero fasting app, which helped him lose 20 pounds. Musk embraced this approach after consulting with a good friend who guided him on the benefits of fasting and improved eating habits.

Mounjaro, the drug Musk used, is known for improving blood sugar and supporting weight loss when combined with exercise and a healthy diet. Musk has also been working on leading a balanced life, focusing on both his health and work commitments.

