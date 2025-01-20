Adrien Brody Opens Up About Losing Joker's Role to Heath Ledger in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight: 'I Wasn’t Close'

Adrien Brody recently opened up about his experience auditioning for the role of the iconic Batman villain, Joker, in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight in 2008. The role ultimately went to Heath Ledger, who earned a posthumous Oscar for his legendary portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime.

Speaking on Josh Horowitz's podcast, Brody revealed that he had been considered for the role but admitted he was not close to getting it. Not landing the part did not bother him, but he was full of praise for Ledger, describing his performance as "indelible."

Brody recalled his audition process for the role, saying, "Oh no, I wasn’t close. It was a role that I felt very suited to do."

“Heath did such a remarkable job in that movie. It was indelible. Such beautiful work,” Brody said, praising the late 10 Things I Hate About You actor.

The Brutalist star, who bagged his first Golden Globe on January 5, 2025, also credited Nolan with having a groundbreaking vision for the Batman franchise. He added, “Any actor who has a degree of edge would like to delve into a character like that, especially with a filmmaker like Christopher Nolan, who brought such a profound vision.”

Brody praised the film's enduring legacy, calling it a "mind-blowing" piece of cinema that raised the bar for superhero storytelling. He also described the role as a dream.

He said, “Nobody was doing that at the time. There was nothing like that. Christopher Nolan’s work and what he gave actors in that was such a revelation. It was mind-blowing to see. That would have been such a dream role, and I’m sure it was for Heath.”

In addition to Adrien Brody, Joaquin Phoenix also revealed in an interview with Variety that he had been in discussions with Nolan for the role of the Joker but was not ready at the time. Phoenix eventually stepped into the role in a different iteration of the character in Joker (2019) and its sequel, both of which have received critical acclaim.

