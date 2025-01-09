Sam Altman Sexual Abuse Case: When Elon Musk Raised Annie Altman's Concerns Against OpenAI CEO Two Years Ago Saying 'I Find It Strange...'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse and rape.

Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, has once weighed in on the conversation about Annie Altman's accusations against her brother, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Annie has filed a sexual abuse lawsuit against him, accusing him of having raped and sexually abused her for nine years since 1997, when she was three years of age.

Back in 2021, Annie had openly accused Sam and their other brother, Jack, of sexual, emotional, and physical abuse. Conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair pointed out how little the media was saying about the claims by Annie Altman in comparison to allegations against other public figures.

St. Clair pointed out how there was almost no reporting about Annie's accusations despite the gravity of the charges. She tweeted, "I find it strange that every major media outlet ran headlines for weeks about Russell Brand being a predator. The UK even sent letters urging Big Tech to ban him."

St. Clair added, "But for some reason, not a single one is reporting on the allegations from Sam Altman’s sister, Annie. Weird!"

Musk responded to that, pointing out that it's how different people are viewed by the media. He implied that the more a figure, such as Russell Brand, who had been accused of sexual assault, poses a threat to the mainstream narratives, the more attention he will receive, as compared to Sam Altman.

Advertisement

Musk replied to the tweet, "Russell is perceived as a threat to the establishment media, but Sam is not."

St. Clair also wrote, "A trial by the media is wrong but just the sheer lack of interest (in Annie Altman allegations) is unsettling," commenting on the selective interest of the media, suggesting that while it is important not to rush to judgment on individuals, the complete lack of scrutiny in this case was troubling. The remarks by Musk have sparked controversy regarding media bias and selective reporting on allegations surrounding famous personalities.

Elon Musk's comment is fuelling renewed debate about media bias and the selective coverage of allegations involving notable figures. Meanwhile, Annie Altman has filed a lawsuit against her brother, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, with 150,000 USD in damages and two counts of charges: sexual assault and battery.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Who Is OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's Sister Annie Altman? Find Out All About Her Amid Assault Lawsuit