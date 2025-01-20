Emilia Clarke and DJ Sebastian Fox Split After 4 Months of Dating, Source Says: 'Something Just Wasn't Quite Right'

Emilia Clarke has allegedly called it quits with DJ Sebastian Fox after only four months together. The Game of Thrones actress, 38, and the musician had reportedly split as they realized they were not right for each other.

The Sun's source says that the couple realized that their relationship was not a perfect fit for them and thus ended it. "Emilia and Seb aren't together anymore. They had a fun time, but something just wasn't quite right between them," the source said.

According to the report, there are no hard feelings between the two, and Clarke hopes they can remain friends. Despite splitting, insiders report that there is no bad blood and Clarke wants them to stay friends.

The source adds, "They gave it a good go but, in the end, they realized that perhaps they weren't the right fit for each other. It's been bruising, but there are no hard feelings. She has told her mates that they want to try and stay friends."

Clarke is best known for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones. She has not really been very open about her personal life. The last known public relationship she had was with director Charlie McDowell back in 2019. In 2021, McDowell went to marry Emily in Paris actress Lily Collins.

The Me Before You actress talked in a recent interview with Big Issue, discussing how the hemorrhages that had afflicted her in 2011 and 2013 while on Game of Thrones almost ended her life, necessitating surgery and giving her titanium implants. This left deep marks on her psyche and professionalism.

Clarke spoke about her fears to the magazine, adding, "When you have a brain injury, it alters your sense of self on such a dramatic level. All of the insecurities you have going into the workplace quadruple overnight."

She added, "The first fear we all had was, 'Oh my God, am I going to get fired? Am I going to get fired because they think I'm not capable of completing the job?'"

Sebastian Fox came to fame as part of the musical band Mt. Wolf. Fox left the band in 2020, aiming to pursue solo projects. Emilia Clarke and the musician had first been romantically linked when they were photographed having a night out in London in November.

