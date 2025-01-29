Hudson Thames on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man: 'My Biggest Fear Was That It...'

Marvel’s newest animated series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, is set to premiere its first two episodes on January 29. The show brings back Hudson Thames, who previously voiced Peter Parker/Spider-Man in What If...? Season 1.

Thames has had few acting roles since his Marvel debut, appearing in one episode of CBS’s Ghosts. Now, he is back as the webslinger in a fresh take on Spider-Man’s story.

In a recent interview with Collider, Thames spoke about his experience playing Spider-Man in a world featuring new characters like Norman Osborn and Lonnie Lincoln. “I thought it was awesome,” Thames said. “I mean, my biggest fear was that it was gonna be annoying and woke, and it wasn’t, and I was like, ‘Yes, this is great; it’s so well written.’ Like, it feels real.”

He added that the show’s portrayal of high school life felt authentic. “I’m the oldest of five boys, so I feel like I kind of know what’s happening in their lives and in high school, and it felt like it was doing that justice.”

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man aims to present a diverse version of New York City. Showrunner Jeff Trammell spoke about showcasing the city’s many cultures.

The series includes a mix of familiar and new characters in the Marvel universe, bringing different backgrounds and perspectives to the story.

The casting of Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn has already sparked some online discussions, with Domingo facing racist backlash. In the comics, Osborn is not explicitly tied to a single race, making Domingo’s casting a fresh take on the character.

In addition to Thames and Domingo, the series features a strong lineup of voice actors. Charlie Cox will return as Daredevil, though his role’s extent is unclear.

Hugh Dancy will voice Otto Octavius, while Kari Wahlgren will portray Aunt May. Eugene Byrd plays Lonnie Lincoln, Zeno Robinson voices Harry Osborn, and Vincent D’Onofrio returns as Kingpin.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man premieres its first two episodes on January 29 on Disney+. Stay tuned for more updates and coverage of the series.

