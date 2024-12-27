Eminem Hints At New Album, 50 Cent Collab, and Declares Love For Cardi B: 'Never Say It’s Not Possible'

Eminem and Paul Rosenberg celebrated the 20th anniversary of his hip-hop-based radio station, Shade 45, with an hour-long broadcast, reflecting on their achievements over the two decades since its inception. The Houdini hitmaker also hinted at future projects, including collaborating with long-time friend 50 Cent, while offering candid insights into the music industry

The duo discussed a variety of subjects, ranging from Grammy predictions to the possibilities of new music, during the milestone event. Shady also spoke highly of Cardi B, praising her for being bold and authentic. Eminem complimented her, while his manager, Paul, praised her for being unapologetic.

The Mockingbird rapper said, "I love Cardi," while Paul added, "She does not give a fuck." Then Em chimed in, saying, "Not one. I used to be like that."

Shady and G-Unit fans have been eagerly waiting for Eminem and 50 Cent to drop a collaborative album. The conversation reignited hope for the long-awaited project. On Christmas Eve, the Rap God hitmaker spoke with DJ Whoo Kidd about the possibility. He said that it hasn’t happened yet, but the potential is always there. It’s simply a matter of following through.

When asked about a joint album with 50, Em said, "That would be great. We just gotta stop bullsh***ing and do it. I would never say it’s not possible."

Advertisement

They also discussed their recent work with Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre on the Missionary album, which featured the standout track Gunz N Smoke with both Shady and the In Da Club hitmaker.

Shady praised Fifty saying, "I was a fan before we actually got a chance to sign him [to Shady Records] so like when we met that first time I remember like I was rapping this whole mixtape to him."

Eminem and 50 Cent have previously collaborated on hit tracks like Patiently Waiting, Remember The Name with Ed Sheeran, My Life, Peep Show, Hail Mary with Busta Rhymes, Crack A Bottle, and more.

ALSO READ: 5 Times Eminem Gave Fatherhood Lessons As Rapper Announces Daughter Hailie Jade's Pregnancy