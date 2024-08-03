Snoop Dogg Celebrates Martha Stewart's 83rd Birthday At 2024 Paris Olympics With Surprise From Cookie Monster

Snoop Dogg and Cookie Monster threw a surprise birthday party for Martha Stewart on her 83rd birthday during the summer games of 2024 that took place in Paris on August 2. The celebrated rapper had built an unlikely friendship with Martha Stewart ever since he first appeared on The Martha Stewart Show in 2008.

To make it even more interesting, the famous blue muppet from Sesame Street called Cookie Monster came along to celebrate Martha's birthday.

Snoop, 52, marked this special day by joining hands with Cookie Monster as an iconic Muppet, joined by Scott Evans of Access Hollywood. In a TikTok video posted by the outlet, the blue Muppet greeted Stewart and wished her a happy birthday, as Snoop joined in. When Martha saw them, she was elated.

In one funny moment, Cookie Monster spelled out their names, emphasizing how they have double letters. The Muppet said, "We got D-o-double-g meets C-double-o-k-i-e." As they were laughing softly at each other’s names, Cookie Monster uncovered the cone-shaped birthday cake made of macarons.

Stewart acknowledged this act by saying what a nice guy he was! Again, another Tiktok clip showed Snoop Dogg and Cookie Monster dancing beside the cake while playing his 2004 hit Drop It Like It's Hot.

As part of NBC’s Olympics coverage team, Snoop has joined other Sesame Street characters, including Cookie Monster. Martha Stewart and her bestie, Snoop Dogg's, reunion was captured by the aforementioned outlet at the Four Seasons Hôtel George V.

The iconic duo has had many memorable moments in their decades of friendship, such as baking brownies together, roasting Justin Bieber on Comedy Central, participating in the $100,000 Pyramid game, and playing ‘Never Have I Ever’ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

They have also served as co-hosts on cooking shows, and judges for Halloween food competitions, and collaborated on different projects like Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party, which is a VH1 celebrity cooking show.

