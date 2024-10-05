'Such A Relief To Finally Say': Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Reveals She Hid Pregnancy During Her Wedding By Doing THIS

Hailie Jade Scott, daughter of legendary rapper Eminem, has revealed a creative way she hid her pregnancy at her wedding. The 28-year-old podcaster shared the exciting news that she’s expecting her first baby with husband Evan McClintock on Thursday, October 3. While the news is now public, Hailie Jade spilled details on how she kept it secret during the big day, with some help from her best friend and podcast co-host, Brittany Ednie.

Hailie Jade, who co-hosts the Just A Little Shady podcast, started the October 4 episode by excitedly confirming her pregnancy: "You may or may not be tuning in because you could have heard the news that I'm pregnant. Yay! We finally shared it. It's such a relief to finally say." The pair then laughed as they reminisced about how Brittany "covered" for Hailie Jade at her wedding in May, cleverly helping her hide the pregnancy from guests.

Brittany explained how she would pretend to drink for Hailie Jade throughout the wedding: "Whenever people were turned around, she would hand me her drink, and I would chug so it looked as if she was continuously drinking throughout that night." Hailie Jade chimed in, saying that Brittany was "taking one for the team," though she clarified that it wasn’t something she explicitly asked her to do. "It was like an unspoken thing with our eyes."

They continued to laugh about the situation, with Hailie Jade recalling that her husband, Evan, usually helps with this little trick but didn’t enjoy the lavender lemonade she had chosen as her drink for the night. Brittany, on the other hand, happily stepped in, making sure the secret stayed hidden.

On October 3, Hailie Jade’s father, Eminem, revealed the pregnancy in an emotional new music video for his song "Temporary," which featured old home videos of Hailie Jade growing up. At the end of the video, Hailie surprised her father by handing him a blue football jersey with "Grandpa" and the number 1 on the back, along with a sonogram image. The rapper’s reaction was priceless, as his jaw dropped, and he teared up in joy.

Following the video's release, Hailie Jade took to Instagram to confirm the news, posting sweet photos of herself and McClintock with the caption, "Mom & dad est. 2025."

As Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock prepare to welcome their first child, the couple is cherishing the journey while reflecting on the clever ways they kept it under wraps. With the support of close friends and family, including her ever-proud father Eminem, Hailie Jade’s pregnancy reveal adds another heartfelt chapter to their growing family.

