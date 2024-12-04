Eminem’s Half-Brother Nate Is Feeling ‘Mixed Emotions’ Over Mother Debbie Nelson’s Tragic Death; Check Out His Scathing Post

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death

Eminem’s half-brother Nathan “Nate” Kane Mathers has reacted to his mother Debbie Nelson’s death with a scathing post. Debbie passed away at the age of 69 after a long battle with advanced lung cancer. On Tuesday, December 3, the Mockingbird singer’s half-brother shared a story on Instagram addressing the tragic news and wrote, “Hatred and mixed emotions today.”

The rapper — born Marshall Bruce Mathers III — has yet to comment on his mother’s death, which occurred last week, as reported by TMZ. Eminem famously had an estranged relationship with his mother, who welcomed her sons Nate with Fred Samara Jr. and Eminem during her relationship with Marshall Bruce Mathers, Jr.

The family had a tumultuous dynamic since they were kids. Nate was put in foster care at the age of 8, and eight years later, the Rap God hitmaker adopted his younger brother. The rapper famously wrote the song Cleanin’ Out My Closet — which became a smash hit in 2002 — inspired by his dysfunctional relationship with his mother.

Nelson addressed the rocky relationship with her son during a 2008 interview with The Village Voice, nearly two decades before her death. “I’m not ever gonna give up on my kids. I won’t give up on anybody,” she said at the time. She explained that it’s now a matter of swallowing their pride and said there’s “hope” for reconciliation. “It’s like a cashed check. It’s over, it’s done. You need to move on,” she added.

Although it’s unknown what their relationship was like at the time of her death, the rapper previously expressed his desire to mend things through his 2013 song titled Headlights. “I went in headfirst, never thinking about who what I said hurt / My mom probably got it the worst,” say the lyrics of the song.

Three months before Nelson’s death, InTouch Weekly reported that she had a limited amount of time [left]. The outlet also claimed that Eminem was likely unaware of his mother’s declining health. “He’s good to his mom. He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don’t really talk,” the insider alleged.