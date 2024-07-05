Emma Roberts Says She Was 'Impressed' By Co-Star Kim Kardashian's Acting Skills In American Horror Story 

Emma Roberts recently revealed that she was "impressed" by her co-star Kim Kardashian's acting skills. Roberts shared the screen with Kardashian in season 12 of their anthology television series American Horror Story.

The actress said that she was amazed by her skills while they were filming American Horror Story: Delicate. She also revealed that they are now reportedly working on another project for Netflix, a series called Calabasas, which she is potentially co-producing with the reality star. Read on further to know more details.

Emma Roberts on Kim Kardashian's acting skills in American Horror Story

Speaking to the Associated Press, Emma Roberts recently opened up on her experience of sharing the screen with her co-star Kim Kardashian in American Horror Story: Delicate. During the interview, Emma was asked if she was 'surprised' to see Kim's acting skills in the series, to which Roberts revealed that she was "impressed" by her skills, noting that everything she does is "impressive."

She spoke highly about her co-star, saying she’s a "mom, a businesswoman, and now an actress." The Wild Child actress further mentioned that she even "watched" her reality show, The Kardashians, noting that she "just loves her."

Roberts then revealed that she and Kim Kardashian are working on another show. She shared, "We’re making a show called Calabasas with (Pretty Little Liars creator) I. Marlene King, and we’re all executive producing." The actress said she and Kardashian are from Calabasas, California, which she finds amusing.

The actress concluded, "She’s so fun. She’s game for anything. I’m really excited to get to work on something else with her."



Emma Roberts says Kim Kardashian is the 'most prepared' star she has worked with

Last month, Emma Roberts appeared on iHeartPodcast Table for Two, where per People magazine, she said that Kim Kardashian is the ''most prepared actor" she has worked with.

The actress gushed about working with her in their horror anthology series, saying, unlike some other actors who sometimes don't know their lines, noting, "Which, whatever, it's fine, we all have those days. But she knew every single line.”

Roberts admired her professionalism, as the actress revealed that Kardashian would look you in the eye and deliver her lines with openness and vulnerability, noting that, "I get embarrassed sometimes, and I've been acting for 20 years — she's super professional, confident.”

In season 12 of the anthology television series American Horror Story, Emma Roberts stars as Anna Victoria Alcott, while Kim Kardashian portrays the role of Siobhan Corbyn.

