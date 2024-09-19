Eric Roberts Apologizes To Sister Julia Roberts In His New Memoir Runaway Train After Claiming He ‘Made Her Famous’

Eric Roberts is making headlines as he recently released his new memoir Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far. In the book, the actor has reportedly written a public apology to his sister Julia Roberts after claiming he 'made her famous.' The actor mentioned that he hoped his sister would accept his apology, as he admitted that his previous comments were foolish and were 'untrue.' Read on further to know more details!

In his new memoir, Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far, Eric Roberts recounts his difficult childhood in Georgia, discusses his acting career, and his filmography. In addition, the actor has also extended a public apology to his sister Julia Roberts, with whom he reportedly has had a complicated relationship for many years. According to EW, in the book, Roberts expressed regret for previously claiming that "if it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts."

The Sweetwater actor admitted that not only were those statements "unfortunate," but they were also "untrue," noting, "I hope Julie will accept this more public apology." Roberts acknowledged that it was "an asinine" thing to say, noting that while he was proud of his sister, it was "pride turned on its head, to my own advantage."

The Babylon actor further mentioned that his sister could have achieved success on her own without his help. He pointed out that the Pretty Woman actress is highly determined and that "Someone would have plucked her out of the crowd in a place like New York without my help."

As per the outlet, he also reflected that if Julia Roberts had stayed in Atlanta, her life might have taken a very different path, mentioning that so he would take some "credit" for encouraging his sisters to join him in New York. The actor noted, "She saw my life as a young actor in New York and saw what I was doing for my livelihood, and she wanted to try it."

In a 2018 interview with Vanity Fair, Eric Roberts took credit for the success of his sister, Julia Roberts, and his daughter, Emma Roberts. The actor told the publication, "If it wasn’t for me, there would be no Julia Roberts and no Emma Roberts as celebrities, as actresses, and I’m very proud of that."

Roberts further mentioned that when his sister arrived in New York, he went to the William Morris Agency and asked, "Which one of you is going to sign my sister Julia?" The actor also mentioned how proud he was that everyone recognized he was the first to secure both Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations, long before his sister.

Meanwhile, Eric Roberts' latest book, Runaway Train: Or the Story of My Life So Far, is now available.