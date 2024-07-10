Eric Roberts Says He Been Asked Not To Talk About Sister Julia Roberts And Daughter Emma Roberts; 'She Don't Want...'

In a recent episode of Steve Kmetko's Still Here Hollywood podcast, 68-year-old Eric Roberts, known for his role in The Dark Knight, spoke openly about his famous family. Despite being told not to, Roberts couldn't stop talking about his sister Julia Roberts and his daughter Emma Roberts.

"I love my sister, but I can't talk about her," he told Kmetko when asked about Julia, according to People. He stated that she doesn't want him to talk about her.

Eric Roberts speaks about daughter Emma

Eric admitted that Emma, too, had asked him not to talk about her. "She told me not to talk about her, but I stumbled and do," he confessed. Eric, proud of his daughter's success, couldn't help but compliment her.

Emma is known for her roles in American Horror Story and other films, and she has made her father very proud. He said that he is in "love" with his daughter's work these days. He went on to add that he can't believe how "great" she has become. Well, not just that, Eric further stated that he is so proud of her that he "can't see straight."

Eric praised his daughter's exceptional talent, citing her recent performance in Maybe I Do. He said that from her performance in the 2023 film Maybe I Do to now, she has overwhelmed him with pride, and he is just like, "Oh my God, here she goes again." The veteran actor said that he's just thrilled to be her father.

He said that he was very proud. When asked if he played a role in Emma's success, Eric humbly stated that he did nothing. Except he gave her that name.

Eric Roberts' complicated relationship with Julia

Eric's relationship with his sister, Julia, has been up and down. He previously discussed their past issues in a 2018 Vanity Fair interview. He mentioned his drug problems, which caused a brief schism between Julia and their sister, Lisa Roberts Gillan. "I wouldn't characterize it as a falling out. I was crazy about my sisters. Loved them, adored them," he said.

He said that they were precious to him, and they shared many intimate moments. They all felt very protective of each other, but he said that the most difficult person to protect yourself from is yourself.

Reflecting on that time, Eric admitted that he was exhausting to be around: complainy, blamey, and incapable of enjoying life. Everyone in his world required a break from time to time, and Julia was no exception.

The siblings eventually reconciled after Julia and her husband, Danny Moder, welcomed twins Phinnaeus and Hazel on November 28, 2004. Julia and Danny also have a son named Henry Daniel, who was born on June 18, 2007.

