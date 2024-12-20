Ethan Slater’s Ex-Wife Lilly Jay Opens Up About Public Downfall of Their Marriage and Loss of Her Privacy After His Romance with Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater’s ex-wife is sharing her thoughts on the public fallout from her marriage to him, as well as his romance with Ariana Grande, which began immediately after their separation.

In an essay for The Cut, published on Thursday, December 19, Jay, a clinical psychologist specializing in perinatal mental health and child development, discussed the difficulties she faced after her split from her high school sweetheart. She mentioned the pop star and Slater's relationship without naming them.

Much of Jay’s words centered on her motherhood journey with her and the actor's 2-year-old son in light of their divorce. She explained that in the past few months, she has learned that motherhood fills a woman’s time, not her mind.

“In the countless hours I spend rocking my son to sleep, pushing his stroller, marveling at his sweaty little hands grasping a crayon, I work diligently on my private project of accepting the sudden public downfall of my marriage,” Jay expressed. “This, I tell myself, is nothing to be ashamed of and nothing to hide.”

The Broadway actor’s divorce from Jay was finalized in September, 12 years after they began dating and nearly six years after their 2018 wedding. The ex-couple’s son was born in August 2022.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande Gushes Over Boyfriend Ethan Slater In Comment Section Of Instagram; Calls Him 'The Buster Keaton Of Today'

In her essay, Jay noted how she was one of the people who believed she would never get divorced. She especially never thought she would be getting divorced right after giving birth to her first child, and definitely not in the shadow of her husband’s new relationship with a celebrity. She addressed how, after a year of shock and mourning her marriage’s collapse, she misses the life of invisibility she once enjoyed.

Advertisement

Jay further admitted that she once feared the loss of control and postpartum depression would destroy her, which ended up happening, but she insisted she was okay now.

Also writing about co-parenting, Jay shared that the dynamic shift in her and Slater’s relationship has not affected their bond with their son, whom they both love fiercely.

Elsewhere in the writing, Jay reflected on the loss of her privacy since Slater’s romance with Grande, noting that if her vulnerability can resonate with the patients she works with, she’ll have nothing more to ask.

ALSO READ: Is Ariana Grande Looking Forward To Welcome Kids With Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater? Know Here