Eva Longoria Opens Up About Her Decision To Move Family Abroad Away From 'Dystopian' US: 'I Get To Escape'

Eva Longoria has revealed why she moved her family out of the U.S. and spends her time splitting between Mexico and Spain. Earlier in the week, she made known that she, along with her family, decided to depart the United States, which she has dubbed ‘dystopian’.

In a conversation with Marie Claire, Longoria revealed that even though she spent the majority of her adult life in the US, she started sensing a change in the country's atmosphere during the lockdown. COVID-19, according to her, was the straw, in addition to rampant poverty on the streets as well as the high taxes, which made her consider it best to turn the page in her life.

She said, "The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to shit on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

The John Wick star stated that Donald Trump’s election among other political happenings was a reason for her decision to leave. For Longoria, it came in as an escalator of sorts; it demonstrated, or rather, brought to her attention, how a 'convicted criminal with such divisive rhetoric’ was able to make it there, which left her worried about how the country was headed in the first place.

She reflected on the events of 2016, when Trump won the election in the USA and stated how one felt a sense of hopelessness. She expressed, "It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office. If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place. I’ve never been depressed in my life. It was like, ‘Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?’"

Advertisement

Longoria also agreed that having the luxury to make such changes is a privilege she has and how she feels for people who do not have that privilege to relocate to a safe place. The Desperate Housewives actress added, "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

Eva Longoria is currently living in Mexico and Spain with her husband, José Bastón, and their 6-year-old son, Santiago. She is often traveling around Europe and South America for work whilst not going back to California very much.

ALSO READ: 'I Was A Baby': Eva Longoria Reflects On 20 Years Of Desperate Housewives