'Give Me Your Reasons Why': Celebrities React As Donald Trump Wins Presidential Election Over Kamala Harris

After months of campaigning across the states, Donald Trump is set to take the president’s chair of the U.S. again after beating Kamala Harris in the elections. While the general public has their opinions over Trump’s historic win, so do the celebrities of the Hollywood industry.

While some have rejoiced over the Republican candidate retaking the White House office, others believe Harris should have been given a chance.

Following Trump declaring his own victory on his X account by writing, “WHOLE. LEE. S***,” the fans and celebrities erupted with congratulatory messages, while many criticized too. Jake Paul, a popular boxer, shared on his social media account, “A massive step in the right direction to heal the major issues going on in the world currently.”

Meanwhile, Elon Musk, who had been endorsing Trump since the beginning of the elections, praised the citizens of America for casting their votes for the Republican and stated some of his personal hopes for the government.

As mentioned above, some of the industry's biggest celebrities are criticizing the country’s decision to let Trump rule for the second time. Christina Applegate, Cardi B, Jennifer Aniston, and Arnold Schwarzenneger, among many others, have vocalized their disappointment over Kamala Harris's lack of votes in the majority of the states. The Rodeo rapper took to Instagram stories to post a video of herself, and over it, she wrote, “I hate ya’ll bad.”

Christina Applegate too shared her views on her X account following Trump’s victory. She stated her disappointment by writing, “Why? Give me your reasons why????? My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why? And if you disagree, please unfollow me.” In another post, she went on to ask her followers to unfollow if they voted against Harris and the rights of people with disabilities.

One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush went on to share her disapproval of the Republican candidate taking the lead. On her X, she claimed, “Great job giving the MAGA gang more power, America. Wonder how many folks are seeing this and STILL saying, ‘But but but at least he’s not a Black woman!’ in the privacy of their homes tonight. My heart is broken.”

Amidst the agreements and disagreements over the Democrat candidate losing the presidential elections, the Emmy-winning actor and wrestler Paul Walter joked on his X account, “My breakfast was a package of Double Stuffed Oreos and a cigarillo, for those considering a wellness check.”

Donald Trump announced his victory on his social media account before it was officially declared in the public domain. The Republican candidate will become the 47th President of the United States of America.

