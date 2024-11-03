Why Is Eva Longoria Still Getting Paid Even After 10 Years For Her Contribution In 2014 Hit John Wick?

Eva Longoria shows her brilliance not only in selecting her scripts but also in making investment choices. In addition to her acting credentials, she played a significant role in ensuring that the 2014 film John Wick was not shelved. During a recent interview, the actress revealed that she continues to reap the benefits of her investment in the movie.

While conversing with Business Insider, Longoria shared that she invested USD 6 million in the movie to fill the venture’s financing gap before the production was shut down.

The Desperate Housewives star shared, “That is accurate. By the way, I was in my infancy,” adding that her bankroll was very new and it was a lot of money. She added that she would have loved to say that she was an investment prodigy, and she just knew and calculated her threats, but it was none of that.

Longoria revealed that an agent, who did not even represent her, called her and said that she had the money, which she should invest there. The actress recalled that she did not even know how a film was made then.

She reflected on asking what “gap financing” meant. The actress expressed, “You can tell me you’re opening a chicken farm, but if you’re fu***ng passionate about it and you’ve done the work and know the market, I mean, (directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch) did their work. They put in their 10,000 hours as stunt guys and second unit directors; they had seen all the bad movies and knew how to make a good one. It was that. They were undeniably passionate, and I knew they were going to make an undeniable product.”

As per the outlet, she was asked if she still received checks for her involvement in the project. She said that she did, and what she was annoyed about was not being involved with the rest of the franchise’s films. The actress spoke of her “mistake” about not being involved in all of its installments.

The actress was also asked how much she earned from that investment. She answered that she would have to check. The actress added that she was sure she made double the amount she put in.

