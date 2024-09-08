Eve Hewson Reunites With Steven Spielberg In Upcoming Universal Pictures Movie Slated For 2026 Release

Eve Hewson has started preliminary discussions to be part of the unbilled project in a recent development on the cast of Steven Spielberg’s highly-awaited 2026 movie.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Hewson is set to work with Spielberg in a movie, funded by Universal Pictures, which is intended for a global release in cinemas on 15th May 2026.

Hewson was the last prominently featured in the Netflix limited series The Perfect Couple alongside Nicole Kidman and Dakota Fanning. She has also been in the top tier of the series Bad Sisters, The Knick, Flora and Son, Enough Said, This Must Be the Place, which widened her filmography even more for the last several years earning her recognition.

After Bridge of Spies, Hewson and Spielberg are working together for the second time after the Cold War drama released in 2015. In that particular Tom Hanks starring film, Hewson was cast in the supporting character while the storyline focused on an American lawyer who defended a Russian spy and orchestrated the return of American pilot Gary Francis Powers. The picture itself has been well reviewed and has won 1 Oscar from 6 nominations in the best supporting actor award.

While specific plot details of Spielberg’s new project remain top secret, it’s been established that the story has been created by the Academy Award-winning director himself. The script of this movie is being written by David Koepp who has been working closely with Spielberg and is best known for superhero epics like Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Hewson is represented by the WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, the Narrative, and Sloane Offer Weber Dern. As for Steven Spielberg, he quite literally never tires of working on new worlds – the new project became the next in the line of his works after The Fabelman. This film received positive responses from critics; the film also went on to receive seven Academy Award nominations including, the Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and among others.

