The Perfect Couple TRAILER: What Happens When Nicole Kidman's Wedding Weekend Turns Into A Murder Mystery? Watch

Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber-led murder mystery limited series is focused on the wedding of a very prominent couple on the island of Nantucket, which takes a very wrong turn when a corpse is discovered on the beach. A lavish wedding, sizzling romance, suspenseful murders, and lots of suspects cook up the gripping theme of this upcoming Netflix series arriving on September 5th. "They're rich. Kill-someone-and-get-away-with-it rich" sets the tone for The Perfect Couple in its latest trailer.

Kidman and Schreiber head up a stellar cast, who are soon seen as guilty parties as the plot thickens. Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Meghann Fahy, Ishaan Khatter, Billy Howle, Michael Beach, and Jack Reynor join the upcoming series. What was planned as a peaceful family time to celebrate a wedding in Nantucket, quickly turns into a horror show after a body is discovered.

Amelia (Hewson) is about to make the biggest commitment by marrying into one of the rich Nantucket families, but her soon-to-be mother-in-law, Greer Garrison Winbury, played by Kidman, who happens to be a celebrated author, does not share her enthusiasm much. The first trailer gives a glimpse of the family’s more sinister aspects with Amelia being cautioned by one more relative to stay away for the sake of her safety. This warning suggests some dark themes lurking inside the family. A second trailer, dropped on Tuesday, offers a closer look at the main suspects in this twisted family thriller.

Advertisement

The Perfect Couple, which consists of six episodes, is based on Elin Hilderbrand's novel of the same title and chronicles the life of Amelia Sacks, played by Eve Hewson. The official description of the show reads: "Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season — until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer’s novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect. Starring Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, Dakota Fanning, and Meghann Fahy. Directed by Susanne Bier."

The Perfect Couple, directed and co-produced by Susanne Bier, a familiar name in The Undoing, is also included in the list of the executive producers. The production team also includes Kidman, Shawn Levy, Jenna Lamia, Gail Berman, Josh Barry, Per Saari, and others. As the mysterious story unfolds, viewers are in for a thrill that seems to be pulled straight out of the novel written by Kidman’s character.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'There Was Enormous Caretaking': Nicole Kidman Opens Up On Filming Intimate Scenes In Her Upcoming Movie Babygirl