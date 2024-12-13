Every Time Meghan Trainor Opened Up About Her Physical Insecurities And Plastic Surgery Procedures Over The Years

Meghan Trainor has never shied away from discussing her experiences with cosmetic procedures and her physical insecurities. In 2014, the singer released her song All About That Bass, which promotes body positivity. “I was already at a tough place with my body, especially being out in front of all those people and having them judge me,” she told People magazine at the time.

She admitted that many people made remarks and backhanded comments about her physical appearance when she started out in the music industry. “So I’ve had a very weird relationship with my body for a lot of years, especially because I grew up chubby,” she added.

In 2020, the Made You Look singer began wearing baggy clothes to hide her figure. During an interview with The Guardian that year, she spoke about her insecurities. “I felt insecure, and I didn’t know how to dress my body,” she said at the time. “I’m still learning what looks awesome on me – it’s a dangerous game of expensive clothes,” Trainor added.

In 2022, Meghan Trainor adopted a healthier lifestyle after welcoming her first son, Riley, with Daryl Sabara and completely transformed herself by losing 60 pounds. The following year, she opened up about her experience with cosmetic injections, sharing how much she enjoyed them.

“I don’t need Botox as much as they say. Mine lasts so long, it’s great. And I think yours will too,” she said during an episode of the Workin’ on It podcast. Trainor also admitted that Botox helped with her perioral dermatitis, an acne-like rash on her face.

In 2024, the No hitmaker revealed plans to get a breast augmentation to address her sagging breasts after giving birth to her sons, Riley and Barry. “They got big, they got small, they got big, they got small,” she said during another episode of the Workin’ on It podcast. “And what’s really difficult is trying on all these amazing outfits for tours and shows coming up. I have to wear the most supportive bras, and it could ruin the outfit,” the mom of two admitted at the time.