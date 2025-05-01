Hailey Bieber Slammed for Copying Selena Gomez’s Speech Word-for-Word; Netizens Call Her ‘Creepy Stalker’

Hailey Bieber is facing major backlash online after fans accused her of copying Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez's speech, nearly verbatim.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old Rhode owner accepted the Beauty Innovator award at the Daily Front Row’s 9th Annual Fashion Awards. During her speech, she said, “When I started Rhode, I didn’t want to start a brand for the sake of starting a brand. I really wanted to create an entire world.”

Advertisement

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that the statement closely mirrored what Gomez said in a 2021 interview with Spécial Madame Figaro Arabia about her brand, Rare Beauty.

“I didn’t want to launch a makeup line for the sake of launching a brand. What interests me is cultivating beauty from the inside,” Gomez said at the time.

A side-by-side comparison of their statements sparked a flurry of criticism aimed at Bieber. “She copies everything,” one user wrote. “Creepy stalker copycat,” another added. Other netizens suggested that it was a repeated pattern, referencing past incidents where Bieber was accused of copying Gomez.

Meanwhile, some users defended Bieber, arguing the statement was common among celebrities. “Many other celebrities use this line… They want to make it clear they didn’t just create another ‘celebrity company,’” one comment read. Another added, “It’s almost as if… they’re both told what to say by their PR teams.”

Advertisement

Gomez, 32, dated Justin Bieber for several years before they broke up in 2018. Hailey married the pop star later that same year.

Meanwhile, rumors are rife that all is not well at the Bieber house and that the couple has hit a rough patch in their marriage. Recently, Justin attempted to shut down speculations surrounding his marriage via a social media post.

He wrote that he doesn't appreciate people spreading lies about him and his wife, adding that it is hard not to be jealous when he and his wife are "going brazzzzyy."

ALSO READ: Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley Share Passionate Kiss as They Enjoy Intimate Date in Nature; PIC