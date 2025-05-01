SNL Star Chloe Fineman Recalls Being Scolded by 'Rude' Restaurant Manager For Saying Hello to Demi Moore

Chloe Fineman isn't afraid to call out other people who have seemingly wronged her. The Saturday Night Live star recently shared a sour encounter she had with a “rude” restaurant manager in New York after she said hello to Demi Moore.

Chloe reportedly took to her TikTok account and reflected on that incident. The actress was also joined by her sister Emma in the video. It was revealed in the clip that both of them were living the “best of” their lives before settling in Sant Ambroeus. It is an Italian restaurant situated on Madison Avenue.

The actress mentioned that a server took both sisters over to a table quickly. Chloe stated that there were multiple empty tables and after she sat down and looked, she saw Pilaf, Moore’s pet.

The late-night sketch show star added, “And I see Demi Moore and I was like, ‘Oh, hi!’ We’ve met once or twice and I’ve held Pilaf because Pilaf was backstage at an SNL show.” Emma said that the veteran actress “fully said hi back also,” making it clear that Chloe did not intrusively intervene in Demi’s conversation.

Chloe recalled that the manager saw her, adding, “I don’t know, maybe I had no makeup on — did I not look legitimate enough for this empty room of Sant Ambroeus?” The SNL star further stated that he asked her what the writer was doing. He then asked them to go with him.

She said, “And I guess I didn’t realize you had to talk to another Italian guy to get a seat even though there’s like a thousand empty tables. It was very confusing.” Chloe asked him to “calm down,” and said that she was on Saturday Night Live.

The manager responded by saying that he did not care who she was and that he treated everyone equally. She then called him out for being “rude,” and then the manager, in turn, called the actress “rude.”

The SNL star said that she didn't want to get into details but a personality of hers began to emerge that she does not “love,” adding that she took herself out of that situation.

In the clip, Chloe stated that one could call it a “Karen” moment. She continued that she also calls it “living in New Your” and every individual is “rude as f**k.” She further said that all she did was say hello to the Substance actress’s dog.

