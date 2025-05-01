Kanye West Goes Berserk on Livestream Over Custody Battle With Kim Kardashian: 'I'mma Go Get These Kids'

Kanye West went on a livestream rant Wednesday, frustrated over not spending time with his four children. The rapper, who has had ongoing co-parenting issues with ex-wife Kim Kardashian said he’s tired of being away from their kids, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5.

“I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers, it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f***in' mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids,” West said while wearing an all-black outfit and a mask.

Part of West’s frustration came from a planned music collaboration between his daughter North and rapper Playboi Carti. He said he was not involved in the decision and made it clear he opposed the idea, as per the Daily Mail.

West tweeted that Kim Kardashian, as a white woman, had control over the name and likeness of their Black children and reportedly approached Carti about featuring North on a song. He also said it didn’t make sense for him to be left off the album while Carti asked Kim for vocals from their daughter.

During the live stream, Kanye West also criticized other celebrities. “None of these celebrity n***** give a f*** about anything but their next cheeseburger,” he said. He mentioned that he’s not seeing any support from high-profile figures like Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

He added, “Why you got all these Black kids that are just sitting there at school...trying to jump up and down for McDonald's, n*****.” West also said DJ Akademiks encouraged him to speak out: “[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro—cause I was in the airport by myself...I’mma go get these kids, man!”

