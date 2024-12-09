Explore What All Went Behind Action Scenes Of From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina In Extended Look

While the audience is getting increasingly eager to see the new member of the John Wick family, Ana de Armas, on screen, Lionsgate just released an extended look trailer. It begins with normal scenes of what you might experience in the upcoming and highly anticipated movie.

Meanwhile, it also dives deep into how the film was brought to life and how certain action-packed scenes were shot. Chad Stahelski, the producer of From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, first appears in the CCXP Extended Look trailer, stating that one of the most fascinating things in the franchise is the procedure of “world creation.”

“Ballerina gave us a chance to explore that world,” Stahelski adds. Soon, we see some action developing, as Ana de Armas’ character asks the legendary John Wick, played by Keanu Reeves, how she should begin with what he has been doing his whole life.

To which the hit man states, “Looks like you already have.” For those unversed, Armas would be playing the character of Eve in the aforementioned film.

Talking in the newly released footage, Armas mentions that when she first got the offer, “it was really inspiring.” Shedding light on a few action sequences, Armas even mentions that she is surprised to have shot one whole scene in one go.

The movie is going to be the last time we will see the late actor Lance Reddick on screen. To everyone’s intrigue, even he makes an appearance in the extended clip, stating that when the actor first read the script, he was not sure if one “could find a way to expand the world,” which is completely different but still connected.

Advertisement

“But they did,” exclaims Reddick, who plays the character of Charon in the John Wick series.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is directed by Len Wiseman. Alongside Armas and Reddick, the movie even stars Keanu Reeves, Norman Reedus, and a few more great actors.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina will be released on June 6, 2025.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Ana De Armas Revealed THIS Popular Sitcom Helped Her Learn English