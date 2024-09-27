Ballerina Trailer: Ana de Armas Takes on the Baton From Keanu Reeves in John Wick's Spin-Off

Ana de Armas takes on the action with guns and knives in the upcoming John Wick spinoff Ballerina. The trailer begins with Armas’ younger self looking at a glass piece, wishing to be a dancer. Finally, she dances to the tunes of gunshots and bloodshed. The Blonde actress will don the suit of an assassin who will walk in to take revenge for her father’s death.

As the trailer progresses, Armas’ character is recruited by Ian McShane, who takes her to the academy for training, and she learns the tactics under the guidance of an intense instructor, the character portrayed by Sharon Duncan-Brewster.

The film is brought to the audience by the makers from the world of John Wick, and the events occur against the backdrop of John Wick Chapter 3. The lead actor of the franchise, Keanu Reeves, will also appear in the film, extending a helping hand to Armas’ character to fight her mission.

At the end of the teaser, the actress Macarro presents Reeves as "the one they call Baba Yaga," setting up the scene. Apart from Armas and Reeves, the cast of Ballerina also includes Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus.

For the plot of the new action movie, the official synopsis reads, “Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3—Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.”

The film was originally scheduled to be released in January 2024; however, due to production issues, it was delayed by a year, and now it is slated to hit theaters on June 6, 2025.

As for the John Wick movie, the third chapter was released in 2019, in which the actor’s character is declared an excommunicado, and Wick seeks out help to save his life.

The franchise was declared a hit at the box office, and Keanu Reeves will reprise his role in Chapter 5.

