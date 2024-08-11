Exploring Blake Lively And Jenny Slate’s 15-Year-Old Friendship Amid Release Of It Ends With Us

Blake Lively and Jenny Slate, apart from being co-stars, have also been great friends for over a decade. The duo plays Lily Bloom and Alyssa in It Ends With Us, which hit theaters last Friday.

Lively and Slate sat down for an interview with People Magazine and shared their insights into the journey of their friendship, starting right from the episode of SNL where they first met. The Saturday Night Live alum met the Age of Adaline star in 2009, when Slate was a cast member of the comedic sketch show and the latter was hosting.

While recalling their initial meeting, the Gifted actress revealed, "We met when you were hosting SNL.” She added, "I very much remember you being very, very nice. I think we were doing the muppets or something for your opening number?" Lively immediately quipped with excitement and remembered that Slate was the one with long hair on the sets. The Zootopia star further added that she vividly recalls Livley being present on the sets in a strapless dress.

The Green Lantern actress added to Slate’s statements, "It was so sweet of you to take care of me, though, because I didn’t have a stylist and I bought a dress at Topshop. I was like, 'I’m hosting SNL; I guess I need a dress!' But it probably should have had a whole thing, but it wasn’t tailored properly."

Meanwhile, in the romantic drama, Lily Bloom and Alyssa work in a flower shop, and on the other hand, Lively’s character is dating the former’s brother, Ryle Kincaid, in the film, too.

Furthermore, in talks with the media portal, Lively stated that, according to her, the comedian friend is quite “interesting.” The actress claimed that she could talk to Slate for hours together and not get bored. The Gossip Girl alum said that her friend is very authentic and does not have a mean bone in her body.

Speaking of It Ends With Us, the movie revolves around the story of Lily Bloom, who falls in love with Ryle. While everything goes well in her personal life, it topples when Atlas enters the scene. Apart from portraying the character of Ryle in the film, Justin Baldoni also took the director’s seat for the adaptation.

It Ends With Us is now running in theaters.

