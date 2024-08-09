It Ends With Us: Learn About All The Major Changes From The Book

Blake Lively is back on the big screen, starring in the much-anticipated It Ends with Us. This film marks Lively’s return to a leading role after four years. The movie is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel. Directed by Justin Baldoni, this fill tells the gripping story of Lily Bloom. She is a florist who finds herself entangled in a complicated and abusive relationship.

In fact, Baldoni is only playing Bloom’s love interest in this film. While the film stays true to much of the book’s narrative, it also introduces several key changes. Wanna know about these major changes that give a fresh perspective to the story. Here’s a closer look at all of the bigger differences between the book and the movie.

A love that turns dark

In It Ends with Us, Lily Bloom has always dreamed of opening her own flower shop, which she finally achieves. Her life takes a romantic turn when she meets and falls in love with Ryle Kincaid. Ryle, charming and successful, seems like the perfect partner at first.

However, as their relationship progresses, Ryle’s darker side begins to emerge. Moreover, the story takes a prominent turn when Lily reconnects with her childhood love, Atlas Corrigan. Brandon Sklenar is playing the role of Atlas Corrigan. When he meets Bloom, he realizes the signs of abuse in Lily. He urges her to leave Ryle before things get out of hand.

Advertisement

Lily’s perception of abuse

In the movie, Lily’s understanding of Ryle’s abusive behavior is portrayed differently from the book. The film uses quick cuts and deceptive camera angles to reflect Lily’s inner conflict. She questions whether Ryle’s actions are intentional or accidental—did he mean to hit her, or it was just a mistake?

In the book, Lily is very aware of the abuse from the start and calls Ryle out on it after each incident. She even warns him that she’ll leave if he ever hurts her again. In fact, in the book, after a violent incident, Lily attempts to leave Ryle. But she later forgives him, believing he can change. It’s only after Ryle tries to assault her again that Lily makes the final decision to leave him for good.

The ending: book vs. movie

Both the book and the movie end with Lily deciding to leave Ryle, but the way this plays out differs slightly. In the novel, after a long and painful process, Lily agrees to co-parent her daughter, Emerson, with Ryle, even though their marriage is over. The book ends with a somewhat peaceful arrangement, where Ryle remains a part of Emerson’s life. The story ends with a scene where Ryle and Lily are peacefully co-parenting their child, just before Lily reconnects with Atlas.

Advertisement

In the movie, the ending is also romantic, with Lily and Atlas meeting again at a farmers market and deciding to give their relationship another chance. But the film adds an important moment of closure for Lily and her mother, Jenny, who suffered from years of abuse by Lily’s father. Toward the end of the movie, Lily, Jenny, and Lily’s young daughter Emerson visit her father’s grave.

Lily and Ryle’s ages

When Blake Lively was cast as Lily, some fans were surprised because the character in the book is described as a 23-year-old. And, in fact, the book’s Lily has red hair and fair skin, while Lively is blonde and in her mid-30s. The movie also ages up Ryle, making both characters closer in age and more mature.

The filmmakers, including Justin Baldoni who directed the movie, have defended this choice. They explained that it takes a long time for Ryle to become a board-certified neurosurgeon, so it made sense for him to be older. They also wanted to show that Lily is an experienced and more confident woman.

Advertisement

Characters left out of the movie

When a book is adapted into a film, some characters are often left out to keep the story focused. It Ends With Us follows this pattern. The movie doesn't include Lily’s gay best friend, Devin, or her former roommate, Lucy.

Ryle’s parents are also missing, which changes how he proposes to Lily. In the book, the proposal scene happens at his parent’s apartment. But in the movie, it happens in Allysa’s hospital room just after she gives birth.

The absence of Ellen DeGeneres

One of the most surprising elements of the book is Lily’s connection to Ellen DeGeneres. Throughout the novel, young Lily writes letters to the talk show host. She does this to process her thoughts and emotions. But in the film, this is not present. Reports suggest that it is because of a decline in DeGeneres’ popularity and the ending of her talk show in 2022.

However, there is a small nod to DeGeneres in the movie. It happens during Atlas’s first visit to Lily’s house, she is seen watching The Ellen DeGeneres Show on TV.

ALSO READ: ‘Been Extremely Busy’: It Ends With Us Author Colleen Hoover Shares Update on Her Next Book Release