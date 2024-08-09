Colleen Hoover Talks on It Ends With Us Film Changes from the Novel

Whenever there’s a film adaptation of a novel, the makers and writers change and tweak a few things to maintain the flow of a scene. This is not new in the business. Now, popular romance novel author Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us has gotten a film adaptation and is releasing on August 9, 2024. In a recent interview, she talked about the changes made in the film from the novel and whether it justified it or not.

It Ends With Us is a romance novel that she wrote drawing from personal experiences, that revolves around abuse, loss of love, and redemption. The single book was released in 2016 and became an international sensation in 2021. Soon it was followed by a sequel book, It Starts With Us, and now the novel is seeing a movie adaptation.

The storyline talks about a girl Lily Bloom (Blake Lively) who is still coming out of her parents’ abusive marriage and starts her dream flower shop. She meets a handsome surgeon Ryle (Justin Baldoni), and they instantly hit it off. But their bond becomes tragic when Ryle shows up with his baggage full of issues. Lily’s situation takes a different route after she meets with her first love Atlas (Brandon Sklenar) once again. Soon, they realize they still have unresolved feelings. What Lily will decide for her life is what makes the rest of the narrative.

Now, in a conversation with CBR, Colleen Hoover discussed the necessary changes that were made in the film from the novel. Talking about it, she shared, “Yeah. I, you know, obviously condensing an entire book into a film, there have to be things that are left out and changes that are made. But I pretty much go with the flow. I understood all the changes that had to be made. I feel like everything worked out for the betterment of the film. So, I hope that when readers go see it, they feel the same way, and that they feel like they did the book justice because I absolutely feel like they did.”

When the interviewer asked Colleen if she had any favorite scene from the book that she would be really excited to see onscreen, the author responded with a positive reply. She said, “Almost every scene from Atlas! There were quite a few that were in the book that I was hoping would make it into film, and not be lost on the editing room floor. But, yeah, I'm excited with everything that ended up on film.”

Well, Blake Lively is back in the game after a long time and it seems quite a good time for the family as her husband Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine is still ruling the theatres. Blake and Brandon’s chemistry is going to be worth a watch.

Check out the trailer here:

What are your thoughts about It Ends With Us movie and the novel? Let us know in the comments.

