Face To Face With Scott Peterson TRAILER Shares New Look At Infamous Crime 20 Years After Suspect's Sentencing

Peacock has just unwrapped the most anticipated thing: the trailer and key art for its true crime docuseries, Face to Face with Scott Peterson. This is a three-part series tied directly to the notorious 2002 case of Scott Peterson, who was convicted nearly two decades ago for first-degree murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. That case got national attention and much emotion and debate.

For the first time since his 2003 conviction, Scott Peterson steps in front of the camera to tell his side of the story. The series is due for an August 20 release date, exclusively on Peacock, touting new insights and possibly even some new revelations in a case many had written off as cut and dried. It was announced earlier this year by the Los Angeles Innocence Project that the team was getting involved, hinting that there could be new evidence in Peterson's case.

The trailer teases a provocative approach to the Laci Peterson murder case that challenges the narrative that led to Scott's life sentence. Though much of the defense team's effort did little to present any evidence that could raise reasonable doubt, the upcoming docuseries will point to alternative theories about what might have gone wrong that day. Scott Peterson's decision to finally speak out after years of vague and arguably suspicious silence is set to be central to the series.

Created by Peacock and directed by Shareen Anderson and Po Kutchins, this three-episode docu-series contains Peterson's full testimony. The interviews in it include all major players related to the case at hand, involving lead detective Al Brocchini, detective Jon Buehler, and former ABC News producer Mike Gudgell. These interviews might give insight into the case and the controversies looming large over it.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Peterson's sister-in-law, Janey, says that the Innocence Project is taking another look at his case. That project is working on new evidence which might clear Peterson, concentrating on blood found on a mattress in a van—evidence that surprisingly was never analyzed by the Modesto Police Department. Larra Yeretsian, a member of Scott's original defense team, opined to that extent, that the missed evidence will turn out to become a ticket for his name clearing.

The series tells the story of life lost in the missing Laci Peterson on Christmas Eve of 2002, which turned into a horrifying murder, betrayal, and letter story. Eventually, Scott Peterson was convicted and sentenced to death, and the media followed the trial blow by blow. Now, as Face to Face with Scott Peterson illustrates, things are not exactly that simple. In an up-close-and-personal series of conversations, Peterson describes what happened, providing viewers with an opportunity to reappraise a case that held the nation in its grip.

