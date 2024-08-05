Only Murders in the Building Series Shares New Project Update Ahead of Season 4; Deets Here

Fans of Only Murders in the Building have a lot to celebrate! Not only is the hit show returning for its fourth season soon, but there’s also an exciting new board game inspired by the series. The board game will let players dive into the world of the show. The players can search for clues and solve mysteries just like the main characters do.

The Hulu series is set to release on August 27 and the game is expected to release on October 31. The show features the talented trio of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Let’s explore everything we know about the board game and the upcoming season:

The Only Murders in the Building game allows players to search for clues throughout Arconia, the building where the show takes place. Players will connect these clues using tiles in the center of the board to figure out who the murderer is. This game is the perfect way for fans to dive deeper into the mystery-solving fun of the show.

This game is created by Funko Games, known for popular releases like FunkoVerse: Strategy Game and Something Wild. This board game is one of the first projects to be released after Funko Games was acquired by Goliath Games in January 2024.

According to the product description on Amazon, the game is suitable for players aged eight and up. This game is a great option for family game nights too. The price is set at $29, and it is currently available for pre-order too.

This acquisition included a multi-year licensing agreement that allows Goliath to distribute Funko’s exciting games. It also allows them to collaborate on new projects. One of the first collaborations between Goliath and Funko was the game Bitty Pop! Chase. The CEO of Goliath Games, Jochanan Golad, believes that this collaboration will allow them to create unique games for fans around the world.

Alongside the game, fans are eagerly awaiting the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, which will premiere on August 27. The show will see Gomez, Short, and Martin navigate new murder mysteries. After a shocking cliffhanger in Season 3, where Sazz was killed, viewers were left wondering what would happen next. Jane Lynch played the role of the beloved Sazz.

The new season will take the trio to Los Angeles, where they will oversee a Hollywood adaptation of their podcast. The cast will also feature exciting newcomers, including Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zack Galifianakis. They will play fictionalized versions of themselves in the movie adaptation of the podcast. If reports are to be believed, then Kumail Nanjiani will also be joining the cast.

In Season 4, Mabel, Charles, and Oliver will first figure out who killed Sazz and why. The show’s creators are hinting that the past actions of the characters will play a big role in the new mystery. This means that decisions made by Charles, Oliver, and Mabel in earlier seasons might affect what happens next.

The quick turnaround from the Season 3 finale to the new season is exciting for fans who can’t wait to see what happens next. New episodes will be released weekly.

