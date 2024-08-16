When Will Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 Come Out? Find Out

Emily in Paris, the Netflix romance drama, returns for its fourth season following the dramatic finale of Season 3. Created by Darren Star, the show continues to explore the complex relationships between Emily, Gabriel, Alfie, and Camille. In Season 4, which premiered on August 15, the story picks up after Alfie ends his relationship with Emily, following Camille's revelation of their love. The season concludes with the shocking twist of Emily discovering that Camille is pregnant with Gabriel's baby.

If you've already finished Part One, here's what you need to know about Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2, including the release date, episode count, and what might happen next.

Emily in Paris Season 4, Part 2, will be released on Netflix on September 12, 2024, at 3:00 a.m. ET / midnight PT, just under a month after the release of Part 1. This season features 10 episodes, divided into two parts, with each part consisting of five episodes. This marks the first time the show follows Netflix's two-part release strategy, similar to other series like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, and The Witcher.

In Part 2, Emily chooses Gabriel over Alfie, while Camille and Sofia end their relationship. It’s revealed that Camille is not pregnant due to a false positive test, but she decides not to tell Gabriel, fearing it might hurt him and wanting to stay in his life. Meanwhile, Gabriel's restaurant faces bittersweet news when it’s revealed that Luc’s girlfriend, Marianne, who had been posing as a Michelin inspector, was actually fired a year ago. This means Gabriel likely won't receive a Michelin star, but he's relieved, as it eases the pressure and allows him to fire his pastry chef.

The team at Agence Grateau, including Julien, reunites after a brief stint at JVMA. Sylvie may face backlash from CEO Louis de Leon in the upcoming episodes. Additionally, Mindy and her band are expected to perform in the Eurovision Song Contest, and Emily might leave Paris for Rome. The plot details for Part 2 remain largely under wraps, but an official trailer is anticipated.

Seasons 3 and 4 of Emily in Paris were renewed simultaneously, leading some to speculate whether the series was approaching its endgame. However, creator Darren Star suggested otherwise. In an interview with Deadline after the release of Season 3, Star mentioned, "I definitely think the show has a life beyond next season. It’s not necessarily conceived as a final chapter. I think, like every other show, it’s a rich ensemble. There’s no end in sight until everybody feels like it’s time to end. And I don’t think this show is limited by a number of seasons; I think it’s limited by everybody’s enthusiasm and excitement about doing it and telling stories about these characters."

Further speculation about a potential renewal arose when a guest role in Emily in Paris Season 5 was auctioned at the Amfar Gala in Cannes in May. However, the program later clarified that the prize is contingent upon whether a fifth season is officially greenlit.

