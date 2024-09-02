Fact Check: Was Millie Bobby Brown In NCIS Season 12? Here’s What We Know

Millie Bobby Brown is one of the most vivacious actresses in the film industry. Brown has continued to entertain and charm millions of fans with her acting skills and power-packed performances on the silver screen.

The actress shot to superstardom for remarkably portraying the character of Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. However, many might not remember that before this show, Millie Bobby Brown made a guest appearance in the popular military police procedural television series NCIS as a child artist. Read on further to know more details!

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown made a guest appearance on the highest-rated series NCIS, playing the role of a troubled and mysterious young girl, Rachel Barnes. She appeared in episode six title, Parental Guidance Suggested, which aired during Season 12 in 2014. At the time, the actress starred in the paranormal drama-thriller series Intruders as Madison O'Donnell.

In the episode, her character Rachel kills her mother so her father can be with her and stops traveling for work, and she soon becomes the center of this shocking investigation. She lied to Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the NCIS Supervisory Special Agent (Mark Harmon), and his team about not killing her mother.

This role helped showcase the then-child artist Brown’s early acting talent, where she portrayed this super complex and emotionally charged role and stunned the audience with her performance.

NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) is a police procedural drama that follows a team of special agents of NCIS who investigate crimes related to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Throughout its 21-season run, the show has captivated the audience with its engaging plot and intriguing characters.

After this show, in 2016, Brown landed the role in Stranger Things, in which she starred as Eleven for its four seasons. The actress received critical acclaim for her performance and earned several awards. In addition, Millie Bobby Brown will return to play this character in the upcoming fifth season of this sci-fi horror series. She previously expressed her thoughts on Stranger Things to conclude with its fifth season.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Brown expressed, "I think I’m ready," referring to the show's ending. She added, "It’s been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it’s like graduating high school, it’s like senior year. You’re ready to go and blossom and flourish, and you’re grateful for the time you’ve had, but it’s time to create your own message and live your own life."

Meanwhile, all 21 seasons of NCIS are available to stream on Prime Video.