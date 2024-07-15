Familiar Faces Reunite For NCIS: Tony & Ziva; Know About All The Cast Members

NCIS is back with a new spin-off series, featuring Emmy Award winner Cote de Pablo as Ziva David and Michael Weatherly coming back as Anthony Tony DiNozzo. Fans have been waiting for this moment to witness the reunion of their favorite characters on screen after ten years. Production starts officially in Budapest and the entire cast has been announced.

New faces, new roles

This was announced by Paramount+ on July 15. The series will feature Isla Gie, Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, Lara Rossi, and James D’Arcy as regulars.

Isla Gie from Foundation will take up Tali, the daughter of Tony and Ziva. Being a “precocious 12-year-old”, she’s tired of being treated like one. Amita Suman from Shadow and Bone will play Claudette who is Chief Technical Officer at Tony’s private security firm.

Ted Lasso’s Maximilian Osinski is playing Boris, a Russian hacker living abroad; while Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris) is Martine, a former French Intel officer. Julian Ovenden (Bridgerton) will be Jonah, an ex-NSA programmer turned Secretary General of Interpol. Terence Maynard from Coronation Street plays Dr. Lang, a highly experienced therapist.

Lara Rossi from The Watch stars as Sophie who used to work in Special Air Service before becoming a professional there; whilst James D’Arcy (Agent Carter) appears as Henry, one high-ranking Interpol official.

The story continues

NCIS: Tony & Ziva shows what happens after Tony leaves NCIS following the supposed death of Ziva. He left his job to take care of their daughter Tali alone in France. However, Ziva was found alive afterward and they met in Paris. Now, they are jointly raising Tali.

When Tony’s security company is attacked, the family must flee across Europe. They have to find out who’s behind them and how they can trust one another again. This thrilling chase promises intrigue, romance, and complex situations.

Teasing the fans

In May, Weatherly and de Pablo hinted at potential names for the new series on Instagram. They finally decided on the name NCIS: Tony & Ziva so their fans can understand what this show would be about. De Pablo gave us words that promised intrigue, romance, and the beautiful backdrop of Europe.

Weatherly left NCIS in 2016 while de Pablo’s character died off in 2015. All these fanatics can’t wait for a spinoff with Tony and Ziva in it again.

