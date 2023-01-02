The best movies on the Hallmark Channel to start your year with

If you did not stumble upon a Hallmark movie this Holiday season, you are missing out on the best. Trust us, a Hallmark movie a day can keep all the negativity away. However, there are a million movies on the Hallmark channel, this is precisely why we have curated a perfect little list of the movies you are bound to enjoy this season of holidays. Whether you are looking for a romantic movie for a cozy sleepover, a holiday, or even a Valentine's Day special, all you need to do is read on. So what are you waiting for, go on! Read on for a list of Hallmark Channel's finest.

1. Dog Lover's Guide to Dating

Dog Lover's Guide to Dating Cast: Rebecca Dalton, Pat Dempsey, Mikaela Dyke Director: Craig Pryce Writer: Catherine Reay, Kate Somerville, Juliana Wimbles Year of release: 2023 Where to watch: Hallmark Channel Dog Lover's Guide to Dating Rating: 7/10 Directed by Craig Pryce, Dog Lover's Guide to Dating is a heartwarming movie starring Rebecca Dalton, Pat Dempsey, and Mikaela Dyke. The movie follows a storyline of a character named Simon who believes Chloe is one for her. Turns out Chloe is a dog lover which is why he enlists a dog trainer named Alex. Watch the movie to find out what happens next.

2. The Christmas Card

The Christmas Card Cast: Edward Asner, John Newton, Alice Evans Director: Stephen Bridgewater Writer: Joany Kane Year of release: 2006 Run Time: 1h 24m Where to watch: Hallmark Channel The Christmas Card Rating: 6.9/10 Another amazing holiday movie that we highly recommend is The Christman Card. The 2018 movie follows the story of a soldier who receives a Christmas card. The feel-good movie takes the cutest turn when the man ends up loving the woman who wrote the card. Watch the movie to experience an adorable love story as he returns from war.

3. A Country Wedding

Movie Cast: Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, Laura Mennell Director: Anne Wheeler Writer: Nancey Silvers Year of release: 2015 Run Time: 1h 24m Where to watch: Hallmark Channel Movie Rating: 6.9/10 Directed by Anne Wheeler, A Country Wedding is one of the best Hallmark movies out there. Starring Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe this movie will certainly steal your hearts. The movie follows the story of a country music singer and how he finds love.

4. The Lost Valentine

The Lost Valentine Cast: Jennifer Love, Hewitt Betty White, Sean Faris Director: Darnell Martin Writer: James Michael Pratt(book), Maryann Ridini Spencer(teleplay), Barton Taney(teleplay) Year of release: 2011 Run Time: 1h 27m Where to watch: Hallmark Channel The Lost Valentine Rating: 7.4/10 The Lost Valentine is a movie that will definitely make you believe in the power of true love. The movie features the story of Jennifer Love Hewitt played by Betty White, who is a journalist. Jennifer is on a mission to research all about a woman whose husband went missing during World War II. The actress even received a SAG Award nomination in the category of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie category. Watch the movie for the best of Betty White.

5. When Sparks Fly

When Sparks Fly Cast: Meghan Markle, Lochlyn Munro, Lauren K. Robek Director: Gary Yates Writer: Carol Starr Schneider(teleplay) Year of release: 2014 Run Time: 1h 26m Where to watch: Hallmark Channel When Sparks Fly Rating: 5.1/10 If you have been looking for a movie that warms your heart this season, watch When Sparks Fly starring Meghan Markle, Lochlyn Munro, and Lauren K. Robek. The 2014 movie follows a story where Meghan plays the role of a young journalist who faces a challenge when she is forced to bond with an ex-boyfriend who’s now her best friend's fiance, all for an important work assignment.

6. A Winter Princess

A Winter Princess Cast: Natalie Hall, Chris McNally, Casey Manderson Director: Allan Harmon Writer: Erinne Dobson(teleplay) Year of release: 2019 Run Time: 1h 22m Where to watch: Hallmark Channel A Winter Princess Rating: 6.4/10 A Winter Princess is another Hallmark movie that features the cutest story with a regal premise. The movie follows the story of a princess who hides her identity and visits a ski resort. Watch the movie for a royal’s experience as she wants to experience life as an everyday citizen.

7. Dater's Handbook

Dater's Handbook Cast: Meghan Markle, Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Scarfe Director: James Head Writer: Jennifer Barrow, Rich Tabach Year of release: 2016 Run Time: 1h 23m Where to watch: Hallmark Channel Dater's Handbook Rating: 5.8/10 If you love Meghan Markle as much as we do, you are going to love this Hallmark movie. Markle plays the role of a woman who has just read a book on the rules of dating and has an epiphany.

8. A Royal Christmas

A Royal Christmas Cast: Lacey Chabert, Jane Seymour, Stephen Hagan Director: Alex Zamm Writer: Janeen Damian(story by), Michael Damian(story by), Neal H. Dobrofsky(teleplay by) Year of release: 2014 Run Time: 1h 30m Where to watch: Hallmark Channel A Royal Christmas Rating: 6.5/10 Who doesn't like a movie about royals and Christmas? The movie has everything you need for a cozy night. The movie stars Lacey Chabert, Jane Seymour, and Stephen Hagan. Lacey Chabert who’s famous for her role as Gretchen Weiners in Mean Girls plays the role of Emily Taylor. If you loved Princess Diaries you are certainly going to love this one.

9. Autumn Dreams

Autumn Dreams Cast: Jill Wagner, Colin Egglesfield, Rachel Hayward Director: Neill Fearnley Writer: Laurie Stevens Year of release: 2015 Run Time: 1h 24m Where to watch: Hallmark Channel Autumn Dreams Rating: 6.4/10 Watch Autumn Dreams to follow the story of childhood love birds Annie and Ben who are forced to talk about their feelings as they are engaged with other people. While it features chaotic relationships, the movie is pretty interesting to watch.

