Fear Street: Prom Queen: India Fowler, Suzanna Son, David Iacono And More Set To Join Cast Of Upcoming Teen Horror Movie

Netflix has recently unveiled the star-studded cast for the highly anticipated next chapter in the Fear Street franchise, titled Prom Queen.

Netflix unveils cast for Fear Street: Prom Queen

The ensemble cast features India Fowler, known for her roles in The Nevers and Insomnia, Suzanna Son from Red Rocket and The Idol, Fina Strazza of Paper Girls and Above the Shadows, David Iacono seen in The Summer I Turned Pretty and Cinnamon, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein of Sweet Magnolias and American Pie fame, alongside seasoned actors Lili Taylor from Outer Range and Manhunt, and Katherine Waterston from The End We Start From and Perry Mason.

Fear Street: Prom Queen Plot

Fear Street: Prom Queen is based on R.L. Stine’s 1992 novel The Prom Queen. The film's logline read, “Prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

Yvonne Bernard, Joan Waricha, and Jane Stine will serve as executive producers, with Caroline Pitofsky overseeing production for Chernin Entertainment. Producers include Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and Kori Adelson for Chernin Entertainment.

This announcement follows R.L. Stine's revelation in January about the development of a new Fear Street film at Netflix. Stine expressed his excitement on Twitter/X, stating, “Movie News: I can finally announce that a new ‘Fear Street’ movie is about to go into production for Netflix. It’s based on my ‘Fear Street’ book, ‘The Prom Queen.’ Good news!”

Advertisement

This installment marks the fourth Fear Street film at Netflix, following the successful 2021 trilogy directed by Leigh Janiak, which included Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

Representatives for the cast members include Paradigm, Curtis Brown, Stride Management, Jackoway Austen et al, Rebel Creative Group & Imprint PR, Paradigm, Mara Entertainment, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner Auerbach Hynick Jaime LeVine Sample & Klein.

The Fear Street Trilogy is available to stream on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Did Cillian Murphy Smoke 3000 Cigarettes For His Tommy Shelby Role In Peaky Blinders? Find Out