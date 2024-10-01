‘Feeling Feelings Is Tough Stuff’: Bruce Willis’ Daughter Tallulah Willis Shares Heartfelt Post For Dad Amid His Dementia Battle

Tallulah Willis, the American actress, singer, and model, is the youngest daughter of actor Bruce Willis and his ex-wife Demi Moore. She is a proud daughter with immense love for her father.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on September 30, Tallulah shared a touching tribute to her father, Bruce Willis, who is currently battling frontotemporal dementia.

"Hey, I love this guy so much. Feeling feelings is tough, but I'm so grateful to let them flow through me now instead of disconnecting from them! From the forever archives," wrote Tallulah alongside three photos of her and her 69-year-old dad.

The images beautifully capture the father-daughter bond. In the first image, Bruce is seen kissing his daughter on the back of her head while gently holding her shoulders. Tallulah is holding onto his hands, her eyes closed, savoring the tender moment.

In February 2023, Bruce’s wife, Emma Heming Willis, along with Tallulah, revealed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Prior to this, in 2022, Bruce was first diagnosed with aphasia.

Frontotemporal dementia is an umbrella term for a group of brain disorders that affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, as reported by PEOPLE. Unfortunately, as parts of these lobes atrophy, the shrinking can lead to speech difficulties, emotional challenges, changes in personality, motor skill impairments, and more.

Earlier this month, Tallulah said during an appearance on the Today show that her dad is "stable, which, in this situation, is good." She further admitted that it's tough for her to witness her father go through this scenario but she admitted that while there are several painful days, there's also so much love to give and take from one another.

She reflected on how her father’s diagnosis has taught her not to take anyone in life for granted. Tallulah proudly added that she believes her dad is very proud of the person she has become.

She further expressed, "I've done what I need to do to make sure that I can just be present," emphasizing her commitment to being by his side as much as possible.

We wish Bruce a speedy recovery and send strength to Tallulah and her family as they navigate these challenging times in their lives.

