The Substance starring Demi Moore made waves at the 77th Cannes Festival. The horror film is directed by Coralie Fargeat. The movie also features Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.

The Substance received a 13-minute standing ovation at Cannes. The buzz around the film has left cinephiles wondering where they can watch it. Read more to know how to stream The Substance.

Where to watch The Substance Online?

Mubi is streaming The Substance right now. Mubi is the only streaming platform that holds rights to the movie currently. Several users have complained about encountering a strange glitch on the streaming website at the moment.

The streaming platform is soon planning to release the film in theatres in several countries. The Substance will hit theatres in countries including North America, Germany, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Austria, Benelux, and Latin America. Fans can expect the movie to hit the theatres sometime next year. Metropolitan Filmexport holds the rights to distribute the movie in France. According to The Hollywood Reporter Match Factor is negotiating for the distribution rights for Switzerland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Portugal, and Southeast Asia.

About The Substance

The Substance is a body horror film starring Demi Moore . The 61-year-old actress plays the role of Elisabeth Sparkle in the movie. The rest of the cast of the movie includes Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Hugo Diego, Philip Schurer, and Joseph Balderrama. The Substance was in the running for the Palme d'Or at Cannes.

IMDb describes the plot of the movie as “A fading celebrity decides to use a black market drug, a cell-replicating substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.”

Demi Moore had previously opened up about the “level of vulnerability and rawness” that was required to play the role. She also spoke about how she had to get out of her comfort zone for the film. The nudity and explicity have been a topic of discussion around The Substance. Moore explained that the graphical scenes were necessary to tell the story.

Coraline Fargeat who is the director of the movie drew parallels between the film and real life. She spoke about how the violent scenes in the movie are a metaphor for the violence, emotional and physical that men in the society inflict on women.

