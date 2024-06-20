10 Met Gala outfits that took longest working hours to create: Rihanna’s Guo Pei gown to Alia Bhatt’s Sabyasachi saree

The Met Gala is known for its dazzling display of fashion where celebrities grace the red carpet in extravagant outfits. While we often praise the stars, designers, and stylists for these spectacular ensembles, hard-working artisans and workers who labor tirelessly behind the scenes deserve our admiration as well. Their dedication and skill transform visionary concepts into tangible works of art.

In this article, we have decided to honor these unsung heroes by highlighting 10 celebrities whose Met Gala dresses took the longest hours to be created.

Rihanna’s Guo Pei gown

Rihanna’s 2015 Met Gala dress designed by Guo Pei, was a showstopper. The imperial yellow gown with its immense fur-trimmed train took nearly two years to complete. Guo Pei’s team worked painstakingly on this masterpiece, hand-embroidering every detail.

Blake Lively’s Versace gown

Blake Lively rounded up her 2018 Met Gala appearance with an elegant Versace gown and $2 million worth of jewelry. Designed by Versace artisans the outfit’s embroidered bodice demanded 600 hours of diligent craftsmanship.

Nina Dobrev's glass dress

The Vampire Diaries’ Nina Dobrev wore a custom-made 3D printed bustier mini dress in the 2019 Met Gala gown by incorporating technology into the creation of her dress. Designed by Zac Posen and executed by a robot, it took 1,400 hours to create the “glass” dress, 60 of which was spent on 3D printing.

Zendaya’s Cinderella gown

Zendaya’s 2019 Met Gala gown, designed by Tommy Hilfiger, brought a modern-day story to life with its enchanting design. The creation took 2100 hours and the dedication of eight skilled craftsmen. It stood out as the year’s most noteworthy piece and earned the distinction of being the fifth most labor-intensive dress in the history of the Met Gala.

Hailee Steinfeld’s ‘Magnetosphere’ dress

The 2021 Met Gala saw Hailee Steinfeld making waves in her iconic ‘Magnetosphere’ dress, designed by Iris Van Herpen in collaboration with artist Rogan Brown. Her dress with a futuristic aesthetic was a labor-intensive process, taking 640 hours to complete. Hailee’s dress was one of the standout moments of the event.

Kendall Jenner’s beaded gown

Kendall Jenner’s 2021 Met Gala Givenchy Haute couture gown dazzled with crystals. The gown, designed by Mathew M Williams, ranked as the fourth labor-intensive dress in the history of the Met Gala. The outfit required 2500 hours of precise craftsmanship. Thirty skilled workers meticulously worked on the gown resulting in a stunning piece that captivated everyone.

Alia Bhatt’s Sabyasachi saree

Alia Bhatt graced the 2024 Met Gala in a Sabyasachi saree making a significant fashion statement. The saree was brought to life by a record-breaking 163 artisans and it took 1965 hours to create the dress, showing an exceptional level of craftsmanship and dedication. The saree stood out as one of the most elegant pieces of the year.

Demi Moore's floral gown

The 61-year-old actress and producer Demi Moore made a striking comeback at the 2024 Met Gala with a gown uniquely crafted from wallpaper. Designed by Haris Reed, the extraordinary dress required an astonishing 11000 hours of meticulous work, making Moore’s first appearance at the event in five years.

Gigi Hadid in white off-shoulder gown

At the 2024 Met Gala, American model Gigi Hadid stunned everyone in a white off-shoulder gown by Thom Browne, a creation that ranked as the second most time-consuming dress ever made for the gala. Her gown required an astounding 13,500 hours of labor spread over two years, involving the expertise of more than 70 individuals. It stood out as the most labor-intensive outfit of the year.

Rosalia’s Dior gown

Rosalia radiated elegance at the Met Gala 2024 in a Dior ensemble, noted as the 7th most labor-intensive dress of the event. The meticulously crafted dress required 1800 hours of labor, underscoring the dedication and skill invested.

Although people involved in the entertainment industry may glow through their glamorous outfits during events, artisans and workers are the true champions who make these moments possible. These professionals transform fabrics into works of art and fashion history providing their expertise and hard work. The next time you marvel at a gown worn by a celebrity at the Met Gala, remember that behind every Masterpiece, there is sweat, passion, and countless hours of genius artistic process.

