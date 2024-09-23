'I Put So Much Pressure on Myself': Demi Moore Recalls 'Ridiculous' Things She Did To Lose Weight After Second Pregnancy

Pregnancy has never been an easy journey for women, and it’s certainly not as effortless, easy, or aesthetic as social media and advertisements often make it seem.

It wasn’t easy in the '90s, and it’s not easy now. Whether you're an ordinary stay-at-home mom or a celebrity, one of the toughest challenges is often shedding those extra kilos after delivery.

This was true for actress Demi Moore, who faced her own struggles following the birth of her second daughter, Scout Willis, in 1991. According to Page Six, Moore recalled the intense workout regimen she had to adopt while living in Malibu with her then-husband, Bruce Willis.

She admitted that she had unrealistic expectations about her postpartum recovery. “I put so much pressure on myself,” she shared in an interview on Sunday.

The actress, who was shooting the film Indecent Proposal shortly after giving birth, recalled biking 30 minutes to and from work every day. She also mentioned that she would feed her child through the night, wake up in the dark to train with a personal coach, and then bike to Paramount—even when they were shooting on location. After that, she would work a full day, which usually meant 12 hours on set, according to Page Six.

Moore also admitted that perhaps it was the embarrassment of being asked to lose weight post-delivery that led her to scrutinize her body so intensely—something she now feels was unnecessary.

Advertisement

“Even just the idea of what I did to my body, it’s so crazy, so ridiculous" the actress added. However, at that time in the 90's she was an actress who was at the peak of her career, and getting back in shape was all that mattered to her.

The Emmy-nominated actress welcomed three daughters with Bruce, 69, during their 13-year marriage. Rumer was born in 1988, followed by Scout in 1991 and Tallulah in 1994.

Moore and her ex-husband Bruce Willis split in the early 2000s amid Bruce’s battle with frontotemporal dementia, however, the entire family spent a lot of time together and have a harmonious and healthy relationship with each other, even today.

ALSO READ: Demi Moore Shares Surprising Reasons Why She Doesn’t Give Daughter Rumer Willis Parenting Advice: 'Sometimes They Need To Find...'

‘None Of This Is Exclusive To Women’: Demi Moore Dives Deep While Talking About ‘Self Judgment’