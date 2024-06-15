Rumer Willis Opens Up About How She Will Celebrate Father's Day With Dad Bruce Willis Amid His Dementia Battle

Rumer Willis recently shared her plans for Father's Day. The actress revealed how she will celebrate and honor her dad, Bruce Willis, amid his Frontotemporal dementia battle. Willis recalled that when she was a kid, she and her siblings always used to do something special for their parents.

She mentioned that they might host a family gathering, noting that she loves how all her siblings come together to celebrate Mother's Day, and they would do something similar for Father's Day as well.

Bruce Willis is one of the most hardworking actors of his generation. In his celebrated film career, the actor worked in several blockbuster movies and established himself as the titan of American cinema.

In February 2023, Rumer Willis announced that her father Willis's previous aphasia diagnosis had progressed into frontotemporal dementia. Since then, fans and fellow artists have expressed their grief and support for the Unbreakable movie star.

Rumer is the eldest daughter of the Die Hard movie star and his former wife, Demi Moore. Ever since his family announced in the statement about his health concerns, his daughter has often shared posts dedicated to him reminiscing about her childhood memories with him on social media.

Ahead of the Father's Day occasion, she recently revealed her plans for this day. The actress told the NY Post that her family will probably visit her dad to mark this special occasion.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood movie actress mentioned that Father's Day is very special to her, and ever since they were kids, they've always "done special things for their parents" on Mother's Day and Father's Day.

Rumer Willis further recalled that she loves how her family and siblings celebrate these days together, so she expects they will do something similar this weekend on Father's Day.



Rumer Willis shares an update on her father Bruce Willis's health

In a previous interview with Fox News, the actress revealed that her father, Bruce Willis, is doing 'great.' Rumer Willis further explained that she thinks sharing openly about her father's Frontotemporal dementia condition could support others who are facing similar situations with their loved ones.

"I think if there’s any way sharing our experience brings hope — whatever comes forward as a family — that can have an effect and bring any sort of hope, comfort to someone else experiencing that, then to me, that’s … everything," she said.

Bruce Willis is a proud father to his five children. He shared three daughters, Rumer Glenn Willis, Scout LaRue Willis, and Tallulah Belle Willis, with his former wife, Demi Moore, and daughters, Mabel Ray Willis and Evelyn Penn Willis, with model Emma Heming.