‘First Thing In The Morning….’: Jennifer Aniston Sheds Light On Her Routine And Exercise Secrets

There are routines that Jennifer Aniston follows each day before she begins with one. The Friends alum recently shared her secrets of maintaining a healthy life and fit body.

In an interview, Jennifer Aniston first spoke of a healthy drink that she chooses to go for right before her workout.

The actress from We Are the Millers, 55, stated to PEOPLE that she drinks “ARMRA Colostrum first thing in the morning, with room temperature water and a whole lemon squeezed into it."

However, during colder days, Aniston opts for a few additional ingredients in her drink, such as “a little teaspoon of ginger,” simply to add flavor to the concoction.

Stating that ginger happens to be great for one's digestion as well as for a person’s immune system, the Morning Show actress also maintained that she adds “a little drop of Manuka honey."

Aniston then even mentioned that she likes to spread knowledge and share things that she has learned while keeping her body fit.

"I love to share anything, any health tips, food tips, sleep tips," the Along Came Polly actress stated, adding that she even loves to learn new methods.

As per the star, the ancient fitness mentality "no pain, no gain" is not at all true, as Aniston thinks there are ways to have gains without going through any pain.

She continued to maintain that one can enjoy a workout without breaking the body and witness some life-changing transformations. Talking about her workout routine, Jennifer Aniston stated that she is always excited.

“If I'm not feeling 100%, if I only have 20 minutes in me, that's all I do,” the actress from Horrible Bosses stated.

For those who do not know, Jennifer Aniston is currently promoting her ongoing partnership with Pvolve with its strength-defined New Year Challenge.

