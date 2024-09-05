Jennifer Aniston Hopes Moving From LA Will Make It Easy To Find Love Again: 'A New Chapter'

Jennifer Aniston is getting ready for a fresh start. The actress, best known for her roles in Friends and, more recently, The Morning Show, is making changes in her personal life and living arrangements.

After years of living in Los Angeles, she is ready to leave the city and relocate to the quieter, more relaxed Montecito, California. A source told Life & Style, Aniston hopes that this shift will not only bring peace but also open up new opportunities for love.

Aniston has always enjoyed renovating homes. She has redesigned more than six properties over the years, imbuing each with her unique blend of chic, laid-back style. In 2021, she paid $14.8 million for a Tuscan-style farmhouse in Montecito. The four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home is located in a tranquil neighborhood, far from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles.

"She's ready for a change and a new chapter," a source close to the actress tells Life & Style. Aniston has been renovating the property, including adding a pool and giving it a new look inside and out. The relocation, however, involves more than just a change of scenery. "She feels like it's time to move on," the source says.

Along with the physical move, Aniston is hoping for a fresh start in her romantic life. After several high-profile relationships and breakups, including marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux, Aniston is ready to find love again.

Advertisement

“She’s hopeful that a fresh start might make it easier for her to find love again,” says the insider. They added that it's been so long since she's had a relationship, that she really misses that companionship.

Aniston's love life has not been easy. Following her divorce from Pitt in 2005, she attempted to keep things light despite the difficulties, famously joking about her freedom to finally have a comfortable couch after their split. Her marriage to Theroux ended amicably in 2018, but it left her yearning for something deeper and more long-lasting.

Montecito, a laid-back and private community two hours from Los Angeles, is an ideal escape for Aniston. Celebrities such as Rob Lowe and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their homes in the area, which is known for its relaxed atmosphere.

The source says that Jennifer enjoys the lifestyle. They added that she could go to the beach without being bothered or run to the store and the air is so fresh and clean, she says it always smells like flowers.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Paula Abdul Announces Cancellation Of Straight Up! Tour Due to Medical Procedure After Sustaining Injuries