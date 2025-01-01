What Did Jennifer Aniston Say to Angelina Jolie When They First Met? Exploring Amid Latter's Divorce Finalization with Brad Pitt

The internet is reflecting on Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie’s first and only meeting amid the latter’s finalization of her divorce from Brad Pitt, Aniston’s ex-husband, nearly a decade after their split.

Jolie and Pitt, per People, signed off on their divorce on Monday, December 30, ending their decade-long relationship and two years of marriage between 2014 and 2016.

Before Pitt and Jolie fell in love in the early 2000s, the Bullet Train star was married to Aniston for four years. The timing of his romance with the Maria actress raised quite a few eyebrows when the news became public two decades ago, sparking infidelity rumors as Pitt was still legally married to Aniston at the time.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2005, Aniston revealed that the first and only time she met Jolie was in the car park of the Friends set at Warner Bros. “I pulled over and introduced myself,” the actress recalled, according to The Daily Record. “I said, ‘Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time.’”

Jolie and Pitt co-starred in the comedy thriller Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2004, and reportedly fell in love on set.

In her divorce settlement from Pitt, Jolie is said to be forgoing spousal support and child support, with her estimated net worth of over $100 million being more than enough to support herself and her family.

The exes share six children: Maddox, 23, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. Amid the divorce, Pitt’s relationship with his children is reportedly strained, as many of them have chosen to drop his title from their names in recent months.

In a statement to People following their divorce finalization, Jolie’s lawyer said the actress is focused on finding peace and healing for their family, adding, “Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

The former flames’ French winery case is expected to continue despite their divorce settlement, according to multiple media reports.

