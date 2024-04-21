Flavor Flav Reviews Taylor Swift’s Album The Tortured Poet’s Department And It Is Quite Punchy: Check Out

Flavor Flav, popularly known as King Swiftie, dropped a review for Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department. While fans love Swift's latest set of songs, they anticipated the review of Flav, in particular.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the critique empathized with the pop star’s feelings of sadness and hurtfulness and hence claimed that he would punch anyone who hurt the Midnight singer.

What Review Did The Rapper Write For Taylor Swift’s New Album?

On the social media platform, Flavor Flav appreciated Swift’s album, The Tortured Poets Department, as he wrote, "The best art is created from struggle and sadness... da anthology is sad and real and Taylor. It makes me wanna punch anyone that hurts that woman’s feelings… but no one can punch them worse than Taylor and her piano and pen." He added, "happy she found happiness,” with a few clapping emojis.

The rapper has been a Swiftie himself for a long time now, and seeing his admiration for the Anti-Hero singer, the fans have given him the title of King Swiftie. Speaking of how he told Swift herself about his title, Flav claimed, "The discussion [at the event] was about me congratulating her on all her success. And me being a big fan of hers, a big supporter of hers."

He added, "Having her acknowledge that her fan base ‘Swifties’ gave me a name, ‘King Swiftie.' I said, ‘You know they call me King Swiftie?’ She said, ‘I know!'” He continued, “Yo, when I heard her say that, that was huge for me.”

Which Taylor Swift Song Is Flavor Flav’s Favorite?

During his interview with HOT 97’s Ebro in the morning, Flav disclosed his favorite Taylor Swift track. For the rapper, Bad Blood tops his list. The critique revealed that he met Swift at the iHeart Radio Awards for the first time.

In the conversation with the media portal, Flavor Flav revealed, “I mean, that’s [about] everybody’s relationships, or everybody’s families, or everybody’s friendships, it’s like, you know, ‘I used to be good friends, now you did something to me, now we got bad blood, look what you’ve done!'”

The fans of Swift and Flav, too, loved the review by the rapper.

