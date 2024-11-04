Kim Kardashian serves a jaw-dropping look as she wears Princess Diana’s iconic Rs 1,66,07,594 cross necklace with Gucci gown

Kim Kardashian is known for making a bold statement whenever she is stepping out, and this was experienced once again at the LACMA Art+Film Gala that she attended recently. Understandably so, the reality star and fashion mogul turned heads in a figure-flattering custom-made white Gucci dress. But this time it was not the outfit that caused the most stir. It was an accessory that surprised everyone: an exquisite cross necklace, previously owned by Princess Diana. Now, let us take a closer look at her outfit.

The television personality stunned the guests in a breathtaking white Gucci dress with a bold plunging neckline and a bodycon fit that hugged her famous curves. And that’s not it – there was more of the drama in the long cream color coat, which she carried elegantly on the arm, making the whole look appealing and stylish.

The 'Attallah Cross' pendant, as it is popularly called, features a fascinating square-cut amethyst studded in the middle which is embellished with a circular-cut diamond weighing a total of 5.25 carats. Kim acquired this famous necklace in 2023 at the Royal and Noble auction held by Sotheby’s for a staggering sum of $197,453. The late Princess Diana was pictured wearing the necklace on a long strand of white pearls in 1987 during the Birthright charity gala, and over a beautiful royal purple Catherine Walker gown made of Victorian-style velvet. Its history and royal associations complemented Kim’s outfit perfectly.

The design of the gown had a bold neckline that created room for an exquisite layering of neckpieces which consisted of a large pearl choker and a pearl collar, attracting more attention with Diana’s cross pendant hung from the center.

To finish off her breathtaking look, Kim Kardashian chose a smooth mid-bob haircut with choppy ends and fringes falling over her forehead in soft curls. It not only added a contemporary look but also enhanced the overall look of her face. Her makeup too was on point with a classic touch with bronzy smokey eyes that added dimension and drama and a nude lip that accentuated her bold jewelry.

As Kim walked that red carpet, everyone seemed to be clear that she would not wear just any ordinary evening gown; she made a statement with both fashion and legacy, to be celebrated. Social networks became abuzz with comments as fans and critics alike spoke about her ability to interlock contemporary style with such historic pieces. By using Princess Diana's iconic necklace, Kim honored a legendary figure in fashion while displaying herself as a contemporary style icon.

