When it comes to all things fashionable and fiery, Kim Kardashian literally leads that realm. The celebrity queen, who is known for her incredible look, served yet another one that was just as sizzling hot and totally tempting. Her stylish white long dress, which she wore for an outing with her daughter North West, in Manhattan, New York, was a totally spectacular piece of modern allure. We’re speechless at this Kim Kardashian style!

So, what’s the holdout for? Let’s just zoom right in and have a properly detailed glance at the spellbound white dress worn to perfection by none other than Kim Kardashian to steal her style.

The Kardashians actress probably has one of the most iconic fashion games, ever. She dares to be unique and that’s precisely why she is able to turn heads with just the power of her fashionable presence and Kim Kardashian outfits. This was clearly visible in her latest statement look. In fact, the thing that makes this outfit all the more special is that Kim ended up ditching her regular dark hues and instead, surprised us by opting for a white dress that was all things fierce. The light hue of the dress made a complexion glow. We don’t think we will ever get enough of such perfect Kim Kardashian fashion.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s curve-hugging piece was made up of a beautiful satin-like clingy material that was just the softest and most luxurious fabric, making it one of the most comfortable pieces that Kim has ever won. Even the very style and shape of this dress were reminiscent of the charm that was brought forth by none other than Paris Hilton on various occasions— it honestly looks like Kim is channeling her inner Paris Hilton with this one.

Furthermore, it was the unique and sassy cut-outs that gave a seriously hot twist to the charming outfit. It helped her flaunt her seriously fiery décolletage and beyond-slender waistline. The fiery dress consisted of a bralette-like top which was paired with a long draped-like skirt with a ruched style, adding to the piece’s texture. The whole design was held up by sleek strings, which were wrapped around Kim’s upper body and waist. However, they were also attached to a shiny square-shaped embellishment at the diva’s lower back, which was just amazing. Kylie Jenner’s sister really loves to keep us gasping!

Talking about her accessories for this one, Kim completed her outfit with matching strappy white heels that went extremely well with the whole ensemble, giving it a rather well-thought-out and harmonized appeal. She also added rings on her fingers with a perfect pink manicure that rocked. Even her naturally wavy hairstyle with well-formed waves and a middle parting was on fleek. This effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle pulled focus toward her face while elevating the vibe of her outfit.

Last but not least, let’s talk about her flawless makeup look. She went with a well-contoured dewy base. The diva added light eyeshadow and graphic mascara with blushed and baked cheeks for this one. Even her shiny highlighter worked super well for this one. However, her nude lipstick was the highlight of the undoubtedly mesmerizing look.

So, has Kim Kardashian’s outfit inspired you to flaunt your curves with Kim Kardashian clothes? What did you think of her long white dress? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

