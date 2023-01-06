Fred The Elephant Boy passes away at 64; Reason behind his death, tributes- 7 things to know

Fred The Elephant Boy aka Fred Schreiber, the well known actor-comedian who is best known for his performance in the Howard Stern show, passed away. As per reports, Fred breathed his last a couple of days back, at the age of 64 due to complications related to blood clots. The talented actor, who is also known as the longest-serving member of the wack-pack, was reportedly struggling with various health issues for a very long time. From the reason behind Fred The Elephant Boy's death to how his fans and colleagues paid tributes, here are 10 things to know. Have a look...

1. Fred The Elephant Boy's death cause According to the reports, Fred The Elephant Boy aka Fred Schreiber passed away due to complications caused by blood clots that are formed in any part of the body and later moved to various organs including the heart, brain, and lungs. "These migrations can lead to serious complications as the clot disrupts the flow of blood to important organs," reads the report published by the renowned health website Healthline, which explains the dangerous nature of blood clots and the complications raised by them, such as pulmonary diseases, kidney failure, and others. 2. About Fred For the uninitiated, Fred The Elephant Boy was battling with different health issues for a very long time and needed to use a powered wheelchair at times. 3. Fred was admitted to the hospital JG Faherty, the renowned science fiction author has revealed that Fred The Elephant Boy was admitted to the hospital for a couple of days, after the Thanksgiving celebration in 2022. From the latest updates, it has been confirmed that the actor-comedian was battling with various health issues, for a very long time.

4. Author JG Faherty remembers Fred Schreiber In a long and emotional Facebook post, the author JG Faherty remembered Fred Schreiber, with whom he shared a warm friendship. "Very sad to hear that Fred Schreiber, aka Fred the Elephant Boy from the Howard Stern show, has passed away. I actually got to know Fred, first through Twitter and then because he was a fan of horror fiction and used to always tell me how much he loved my books. A lot of people don't know that he had a great sense of humor (he regularly posted goofy jokes on Twitter) and was also an avid reader, plus just a generally nice guy," reads the writer's Facebook post. 5. Fred wanted a serious role in JG Faherty's book In his post, the renowned author also revealed that Fred The Elephant Boy was an avid reader, and a huge fan of horror fiction. He also revealed that Fred wanted a 'serious' role in one of his books, and requested for the same. "When I ran a contest to be named a character in my book Ragman, Fred graciously donated a chunk of money he couldn't really afford to help the Hudson Valley Human Society. The only thing he asked was that I don't kill him in the book, he wanted a serious role. So I made him a cop assisting with the investigation of a murder scene. He was so happy!," reads JG Faherty's post. "The last time I communicated with Fred was right before Thanksgiving, when I told him his contributor copy of the book was on the way. He was really excited to read it and see his part. I have no idea if he ever got the chance, because it turns out he went into the hospital a few days later. I hope he did. RIP, Fred. And Let's Go Mets forever!" remembered the author.

6. Howard Stern pays tribute to Fred The Elephant Boy For the unversed, Fred joined the studio in November 1988 and has been a much-loved member of the Howard Stern show ever since. The actor-comedian, who is longest-serving wack-packer in history, even celebrated his 30th anniversary in the show. In one of the episodes of the show this week, Howard Stern fondly remembered Fred The Elephant Boy and said: "I knew Fred was the perfect person. He was quite the speech master and got really excited sometimes. I mean you couldn’t ask for a better hype man." "Elephant Boy was a good dude. He was a good-hearted guy and whenever we asked him to do something he was so thrilled to be part of the radio show," added Howard. Check out the Howard Stern show's social media tribute for Fred The Elephant Boy, below:

7. Fred The Elephant Boy's contribution to ALS Community Despite his battles with various health issues throughout his life, Fred The Elephant Boy was an active supporter of the ALS community and did everything he can to help the disabled who belong there.

