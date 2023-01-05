5 K-pop groups you need to check out NOW: NewJeans, PENTAGON and more

K-pop is spreading “smooth like butter” all over the globe, and no one is safe from its ‘Pink Venom’. The industry is showing no sign of ‘Shut Down’ anytime soon. K-pop fever is taking over the world.

K-pop actually means Korean Popular music. It is a mix and match of many genres that includes, but is not limited to, pop, rock, hip-hop, R&B, etc. What makes K-pop so unique is that the artists are not limited to one genre. K-pop is really experimental. K-pop groups usually have at least one rapper in them, be it BLACKPINK or BTS. Also, the K-pop language is not strictly limited to Korean. Many languages are mixed and matched in songs, such as in the case of groups like MAMAMOO or SEVENTEEN where English phrases are increasingly being used. This got them brownie points in the global market further increasing their chances of going global.

Global K-pop-ularity

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, when it comes to the sudden global K-pop fever, timing is the main key. They trace it back to Spotify’s decision to launch the K-pop Hub, but that played a minor role compared to social media and algorithms. And while they report it as mainly a timing thing, the K-pop industry had been laying the bricks of the foundation for its rise for a long time. They always wanted to enter the foreign market. From concerts and events abroad to including more and more English hooks in their songs, the rise can be best described as a domino effect.

As a result, Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines surpassed South Korea in K-pop related tweets as revealed by Twitter last year.

So, now that we have our basics right, let’s look at the top 10 new K-pop groups that you need to check out, like, right NOW.

This K-pop girl group formed by ADOR, a sub-company of Hybe Corporation, are ADOR-able and awe-inspiring with their talents at the same time. Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein are the five creatives and they are killing it at the moment with multiple award nominations and wins in their bag. They are hardly six months old, so a baby K-pop group, yet they are leaving footprints on history with their songs including the success of the new single OMG.

Any true K-pop stan has surely heard this name by now. With many looking up to them as a possible future face of K-pop, it consists of 5 members Miyeon, Minnie, Soyeon, Yuqi and Shuhua formed under CUBE Entertainment. The group debuted in 2018 and never looked back. Not only did they release a number-one Billboard single, but they’ve been constantly rising like a phoenix. Considering their overall time in the scene, it’s a tremendous achievement.

Stray Kids is what you need working on weekdays because it’s basically store-bought adrenaline. With high-spirited music and rapping, along with fabulous dance performances, they refuse to let you feel sad while you are listening to them. They are yet another promising group coming out of JYP Entertainment and they came through a reality show of the same name. The eight horsemen of the group are Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. They have managed to achieve great success in the past year thanks to their successful releases.

Popularly known as TXT, they are reigning Twitter texts like crazy, sharing the same parent company as BTS- BIGHIT MUSIC. Debuting in 2019,Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai are the 5 hot talents in this group. They are coming up with their fifth mini album ‘Chapter: TEMPTATION’, to be released soon and the excitement level is off the charts. Their releases have ranked on music charts across the world, making it known that they are here to stay.

If you want to bop like there is no tomorrow, you need to listen to their music. Another banger under CUBE Entertainment, they are quite an interesting bunch. Comprised of Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok, they are a bit older in the scene than rest of the groups here as they debuted in 2016. Their signature mix of electronic and pop is sure to leave an impression in your mind.

Special mention:

In a true ‘You go girl’ spirit, this girl group is all on the rise. Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna are trained and formed under JYP Entertainment. They have the beauty and the talent to back it up. After debuting in 2019 they have won multiple awards making them a frontrunner. Their debut track, ‘DALLA DALLA’, broke YouTube records for the most views in a 24-hour period for a debut song and made history. ITZY is here to eat and leave no crumbs and the audience is supporting them like crazy it seems.